Entertainment
Dogtown: Seamus goes to Hollywood
We have some exciting news this week. Redwood Pals has a movie star!
Almost three years ago now, two dogs were found on Highway 36 on a cold, snowy day. A female border collie was on the freeway when a nice woman spotted her and tried to help her. For some reason the dog didn’t want to come and just kept going up the hill. Finally, the woman could make out a brown dog camouflaged on the rocky hill. The border collie wouldn’t leave without him and the brown dog couldn’t get off.
Eventually the two dogs ran up the hill and the woman sighed in relief, thinking they were going home. She got back into her truck and left but as soon as she turned the corner, they were there! This time they were ready to get on the truck and she loaded them up, called Animal Control and drove to Hydesville to meet an officer. The dogs were then transported to the shelter.
No owners came forward after the four-day legal detention and the dogs were tested for temperament. The female was successful and was adopted almost immediately. The male, now named Seamus, was unsuccessful and eventually became a rescue dog. The more we worked with him, the more we loved him.
A few people showed interest in him but no takers until one day we got a call from a Hollywood trainer! She had seen his photo and was very interested. We uploaded more photos and a few videos and before we knew it she was on his way to him!
She drove one day, we met and had dinner and the next morning she came to the shelter and loaded him up for the long trip back to LA. There’s a lot more to this story, but I’ll save some for another day.
Seamus has had many adventures, but the most important was landing a major role in a movie with Tom Hanks. We vowed to keep it a secret until the film was announced, never anticipating the pandemic and the effect it would have on Seamuss’ film. Bullfinch.
Finally there is a release date, November 5 of this year! In Bullfinch, a man, a robot, and a dog make an unlikely family in a post-apocalyptic world as the man tries to make sure his beloved canine companion is taken care of after he leaves. Definitely something dog lovers can relate to.
As exciting as it all is, the real story for us is that a rescue dog who was considered potentially unadoptable charmed everyone he met and made a name for himself.
Which of our other rescues is a rough diamond? The 120 pound mastiff who is a handful on a walk but can make us laugh when he goes under and over the small agility hurdles in the playground?
The dog that was dumped at the shelter (yes, you saw it in the news) that is too loud in his kennel but has passed all the tests Fern could put him through by taking toys out of his mouth, getting working hard, playing hard?
The creepy little Chihuahua who will barely look at people who come to meet him but who is a happy little clown to us?
Seamuss’s story keeps us going through days when we might otherwise be disheartened.
Gypsy
One of the dogs we are currently working with is Gypsy. She’s about a year old and is sort of a mix of dogs.
Gypsy loves other dogs and is a great player. She hasn’t had a lot of training and we really don’t know anything about her background, but she is eager to learn and wants to make people happy.
One of his favorite games is being in the yard with the two of us and going back and forth as we call for him to come. She learned so quickly to sit on her approach instead of jumping on us.
She loves to be petted and is very attentive to anything that will get her attention. She needs to keep working on her leash manners, but we believe this will continue to improve as we learn more about what makes her tick. This puppy is definitely another rough diamond!
Contact Redwood Pals at [email protected] or leave a message at (707) 633-8842 for more information or to meet Gypsy.
