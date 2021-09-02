Arbaz Norwegian Singer Launches New Bollywood-Inspired Single Love

Originally from Norway, the bilingual singer, songwriter and producer ARBAZ has already accomplished so much in his musical career. Originally known as a rapper, ARBAZ is known for his unforgettable performance in the final of the “Melodi Grand Prix Jr. 2010” and the final of the “UKM competitions” (2009) in Norway. With a strong passion to give back to their own, the ARBAZ community has been involved in many youth initiatives, including being dubbed in a youth series called “AF1” on the national television channel NRK-Norwegian, playing at the Norway Youth Football Cup and headlining. the 150th anniversary of the Red Cross at Oslo City Hall.

Following his inspirational football anthem Goal, ARBAZ returns with another upbeat summer-ready song titled Love. With a title that is self-explanatory, Love is the romantic story of ARBAZ, unlike the tragic endings of Romeo and Juliet or Laila and Majnu, this love he sings endures.

Bringing the essence of romance to the production, the rhythm produced by Myze is inspired by the pop sound of Bollywood, which resonates with ARBAZ’s signature fusion sound. Love is an enjoyable and relatable track, with a catchy hook, chorus, and memorable lyrics that embody the notion of true love and everlasting desire.

Talking on the track ARBAZ States,

In a world where lasting relationships become a rarity Love ‘is my romantic tale, a story of never letting go of the person you love. Bollywood has always been a big inspiration to me, I grew up watching movies and listening to music. Love’s vibe and melody is inspired by Bollywood music, which for me will always be one of the most romantic genres in the world.

Accompanied by a vibrant lyric video, Love is the anthem of romance not just for this summer, but for life.

