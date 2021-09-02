Why Steve Martin stopped acting (and why he’s back)





Around 2009, Steve Martin largely stopped acting, but returned for Only Murders in the Building alongside Martin Short and Selena Gomez. Here’s why.

More than a decade after largely quitting acting, Steve Martin has come back in full swing with Only the murders in the building. The new mystery comedy series based on the idea of ​​a true crime podcast is co-written by Martin and John Hoffman, with the former taking one of three lead roles. So why did Steve Martin stop playing and why is he back now? Steve Martin had an extensive acting career that began in the late 1970s and blossomed in the 80s, 90s and early 2000s. While specializing in wacky comedies such as The man with two brains (1983), Bow (1999), and The pink Panther (2006), and several comedies with Martin Short, including three friends! and Father of the bride, he also appears in more serious casual roles such as with his character in David Mamets The Spanish prisoner. While he has shown versatility and achieved incredible success, after the release of It is complicated and The Pink Panther 2 in 2009, Steve Martin largely disappeared from television and film with a few small exceptions for smaller roles like his character in Billy Lynns long walk at halftime.

Steve Martin's big departure from acting was, in its simplest form, because he wanted to work on other things. In the years that followed, he focused on his music career after banjo player Earl Scruggs asked Martin to perform on an album with him. This gave him a gateway into a bluegrass music career that earned him multiple Grammy awards for his work as a musical artist. Additionally, during this time he and his wife Anne Stringfield welcomed a child and Steve Martin said he was happy that his firstborn had come to a point in his life where he could focus more on his role as parent than on his career. Steve Martins' return alongside Martin Short in 2021 appears to have come from a chance suggestion combined with an unexpected desire to return to acting life. Talk to AARP, Martin says he was at a party with several other actors over 70 when a producer told him he should write something for them, and it sparked the idea behind Only the murders in the building. As he was preparing his series on older people investigating crime, he says he realized: Wait, I'm old, I could be in it, and with that, Steve Martin returned to comedy. Interestingly, acting is not the first successful career he worked in and then quit when he was no longer interested in it. In the late 1960s, Martin started working in stand-up comedy and by the early 1980s he was selling full-size stadiums for his shows. Then, at the height of his career, he said he felt like he had come to the end of the road and just quit doing shows. He made a comeback to stand-up comedy in 2016 and, as with his return to the theater Only the murders in the building, did it alongside Martin Short, leading to their Netflix comedy special Steve Martin and Martin Short: An evening you will forget all your life. Steve Martin has been a stand-up comedian, actor, author, and musician of bluegrass. The star and writer of Only the murders in the building maybe a lot, but hell is never a man who just keeps doing something just because the world expects it from him.

