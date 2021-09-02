Mets interim general manager Zack Scott arrested for drunk driving in New York

New York Mets Acting General Manager Zack Scott was arrested Tuesday morning in White Plains, New York on suspicion of impaired driving, according to New York Post. Scott “refused to donate blood or take a breathalyzer test” after being spotted sleeping in his car, but failed a field field sobriety test, White Plains police captain said , James Spencer. To post.

The Mets subsequently announced that Scott would not be on the road on the team’s next trip. Additionally, the Mets released the following statement on Wednesday shortly after the To post‘S report came out: “We were surprised and deeply disappointed to learn this morning about an alleged DUI involving Zack Scott. We are taking this matter very seriously.”

The post officeScott’s report notes that Scott is due to return to White Plains City court on Thursday. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that Scott attended a fundraiser at owner Steve Cohen’s home in Connecticut on the night of the arrest.

Scott first joined the Mets as an assistant general manager last December after spending nearly two decades with the Boston Red Sox organization. He took over as chief executive in January when the Mets fired Jared Porter following an ESPN report that Porter harassed a reporter in part by sending explicit, unsolicited photographs.

Scott’s arrest is the latest and greatest flaw in a week full of bad titles for the Mets. Just days ago, the Mets were embroiled in a controversy emanating from Javier Bez, Francisco Lindor and Kevin Pillar using a “thumbs down” motion to taunt fans. Bez apologized for his role in the controversy on Tuesday, and the Mets went on to win both innings of a doubles program against the Miami Marlins.

The Mets entered Wednesday with a 65-67 record over the season, which brought them down to 5-1 / 2 games in the National League East and in the hunt for second place in the National League wild card. .