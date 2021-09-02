5 actresses who caused a stir (check photos)





During the sixties and seventies, wearing revealing dresses in Indian films was reserved for vamps and dancers while the main ladies looked beautiful but quite docile. However, things have changed over the years and now not only do you see Bollywood divas in hot and glamorous dresses, but many have even gone one step further and gone topless for some reason, for a photoshoot or even for a movie. . Alia bhatt The sultry actress posed topless for famous fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani in 2014. In the photo you can see the gorgeous actress wearing her big black cat Edward. The way Alia held her pet covered her pretty decently. Even then the photoshoot drew a lot of wow responses and comments. Dabboo wrote a very appropriate caption, “cattitude” for this particular photo. Neha Dhupia Neha Dhupia Over a decade ago, Miss India Neha Dhupia went topless, albeit for a good cause. The Bollywood star has chosen to ditch her top for a Go Green campaign to raise awareness about global warming. Her topless photo appeared on the Go Green calendar promoted by the Go Green franchise community and caused a stir. Vidya Balan Vidya Balan Dabboo Ratnani is known for clicking some of the hottest clicks from Bollywood divas. In 2011, Dirty Pictures actress Vidya Balan went topless for the Dabboo calendar. As the photo revealed Vidya’s side pose, it was evident that she had jumped up and posed with only her hair flowing in the front and back. Ameesha Patel Ameesha Patel A decade before Kiara Advani went topless for Dabboo Ratnani, it was Ameesha Patel’s topless look for her 2012 calendar that made headlines. Bare breasts still showed Ameesha’s voluptuous and well-toned body as she covered herself with a satin pillow. Her seductive smile added more charm to the already very hot image. Esha gupta This gorgeous actress entertains her followers with her steamy Instagram photos. But she made a major breakthrough in the entertainment industry with her daring topless photoshoot for the 2010 Kingfisher swimwear calendar. Her last topless photo which she shared in December 2020 with a farewell message for the The past year was more than just a Click. revelation.

