Marvel actor apparently confirms Tobey Maguire’s return in “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Warning: this article may contain potential spoilers for Spider-Man: No Path Home

Marvel actor JB Smoove (Calm your enthusiasm) dropped Tobey Maguire’s name in a recent interview on Spider-Man: No Path Home, perhaps confirming the return of Maguire and Andrew Garfield to the Marvel Universe.

Spoilers are the hardest things to avoid in the Marvel movies, and even the actors fall for them. Spider-Man actor Tom Holland has sadly ruined a lot of Marvel stories in the past – so much so that it’s become a running joke lately. No way home marketing relay.

Still, it’s nearly impossible to keep a tight lid on a movie, especially when it’s tied to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For months every Marvel fan has speculated that previous Peter Parker / Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would appear in Spider-Man: No Path Home, and an actor in the movie just might have spoiled it.

In the video above, JB Smoove fromSpider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) apparently confirmed the appearance of Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man: No Path Home.

Last week, actor JB Smoove – who plays Professor M. Dell in the Spidey franchise in Holland – was interviewed at a red carpet event the Spider-Man Smoove actor was delighted to share. screen with Tom Holland.

Responding casually to this, Smoove said:

Maguire, of course, man.

Tobey Maguire is, of course, the first Spider-Man to live on in the critically acclaimed film from director Sam Raimi. Spider Man trilogy – starring everyone from Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin to Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus (both appearing in No way home).

With numerous plot leaks and set photos shared on social media, fans believe the three Spider-Man characters end up in a multiverse in the upcoming Marvel movie.

It’s easy for actors to forget what they can and can’t tell the media and the general public about their involvement in the film, but it’s a whole different thing when it comes to letting go. flee from a massive intrigue.

In recent weeks, Marvel has been on red alert after the No way home The trailer was mysteriously leaked a day before its official internet release.

Therefore, No way home has become a trend across all social media platforms and has broken the trailer viewing records previously held by Avengers: Endgame (2019)

The possible return of Tobey Maguire

In the official trailer for No way home, the appearance of Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock rocked the Internet. Countless fans started reposting the clip in which Molina says, “Hello, Peter”, but it certainly wasn’t saying hello to Dutchman Peter Parker.

Watching the trailer, the clever editing of the scenes makes it seem like Doctor Octopus suddenly appears on the freeway and attacks Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.

However, in reality, he’s most likely talking to Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man.

Marvel’s New York is expected to feature the Sinister Six, which includes Electro (Jaime Foxx), Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Lizard (Rhys Ifans), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), Vulture (Michael Keaton) and Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina).

The iconic character supergroup comes from three Spider Man franchises, quite allowing Maguire and Garfield to jump into the MCU.

In fact, inevitably, the three Spider-Men won’t share the same screen in No way home after seeing Sandman defend Peter Parker from the Electro explosion in the trailer – confirming the continuity of the story of Spider-Man 3 (2007).

Safer Spider Man: No way home

Without the help of Earths Mightiest Heroes, like Captain America, Black Panther, Iron Man, or even Captain Marvel, Peter turns to Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). Spider-Man and Doctor Strange accidentally open a rift in the multiverse when a spell goes awry in the Sanctum Sanctorum, unleashing a deadly batch of villains, like the previous Alfred Molinas Doctor Octopus. Spider Man franchisees.

A little like Captain America: Civil War (2016) and Avengers: Infinity War (2018), No way home juggle an array of heroes and villains while advancing the Marvel Cinematic Universe like never before.

The Marvel collection grows with each new superhero movie and series on Disney +. Marvel Movies Develop After The Events Of Loki, and Marvel characters are introduced to the variations of each character.

Marvel fans, mark your calendars for Spider-Man: No Path Homes theatrical debut on December 17, 2021.