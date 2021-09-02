MCU actor Darcy Lewis is so excited for Natalie Portmans Mighty Thor





WandaVision star Kat Dennings is thrilled to see her friend and Thor co-star dress up as a superhero in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder.

Kat Dennings is thrilled to see her co-star Natalie Portman become The Mighty Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder. Dennings and Portman both joined the MCU in 2011 Thor, with Dennings playing Darcy Lewis, a political science student intern with Jane Foster of Portman. The two reprized their roles in 2013 Thor: The Dark World but weren’t seen in the MCU for years after that, as both were left out of the third movie, Thor: Ragnarok. However, it has been confirmed that the two are reprising their roles. Dennings joined the cast of WandaVision, reprising his role as Darcy Lewis. Meanwhile, Portman took the stage at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 to reveal that she would be returning as Jane Foster in Thor: Love and Thunder and would become the Mighty Thor. Jane Foster’s Thor was introduced to the comics in October 2014 during Jason Aaron’s comic book run, which serves as a major inspiration for Taika Waitit. Thor: Love and Thunder.

Dennings is thrilled to see her co-star Natalie Portman become The Mighty Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder. According to Cinema mix, Dennings is incredibly horny for her elder Thor co-star to dress in Thor: Love and Thunder. Dennings is both a co-star and a friend of Portman's, but she's also a fan of hers. Dennings has only words to support both the choice to make Portman a superhero, as well as Portman herself. Read what Dennings said below: "I thought it was genius. The coolest thing I've ever heard. It's so awesome. She's a rockstar actress, she can do anything. So I'm so excited. As a fan. , I'm just excited to watch it. " Unfortunately, Dennings will not appear in Thor: Love and Thunder, so she won't have the opportunity to share a scene with Portman's new Mighty Thor. However, Dennings has confirmed that she is going to appear in another Marvel Project but is not sure if this is another Disney + series or a possible movie. Meanwhile, it's unclear if Portman has signed on for multiple projects, or if she's just set to reprise her role as Jane Foster for Thor: Love and Thunder. It's unclear if she's positioned to reprise the role of Hemsworth, in the same way that the two are. Black Widow and Hawk Eye set up new characters to take on the role of their hero. The return of Kat Dennings and Natalie Portman to the MCU is a testament to a larger trend among many Phase 4 projects where Phase 1 concepts, characters, and storylines return. Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings brings back Abomination from the 2008s The Incredible Hulk and also pays the mandarin tease of the first Iron Man movie. Darcy Lewis has a lot in common with Phil Coulson, a character created for the MCU who has become a fan favorite. Darcy could become the glue that connects different points in the MCU and possibly give her a chance to reunite with Jane Foster as Mighty Thor after the events of Thor: Love and Thunder.

