Drew Holcomb offers a neighborhood approach | Entertainment

There are at least two good reasons why Drew Holcomb named his band The Neighbors. On the one hand, the members lived in the same area code. On the other hand, Holcomb and his company are a common outfit, which elicits populist appeal through an enveloping demeanor that always extends to their audience.
It’s my job, said the Emmy-winning artist speaking from his home in East Nashville. I feel such gratitude, like I’m living the dream. It’s so great to connect with people and to have songs that provide that connection. There is this cooperative relationship between the artist and the audience. This is why I got into it, why I love it and why I hope to do it for the rest of my life.
Like most artists, the group was forced off the road during the pandemic. Seven months of reservations were canceled in two weeks by mid-March 2020. We were all panicking, wondering how we were going to pay our bills, Holcomb recalls. But we got it. When life gets confusing, difficult and chaotic, I tend to turn to the music that I love.
The result was a series of virtual singles dubbed Kitchen Covers, regular remakes of songs from such disparate sources as Joni Mitchell, the Avett Brothers, John Mayer, Otis Redding, Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton, John Prine and Woody Guthrie, among so many. others.
I started playing them on the internet, Holcomb said. It kind of exploded in this ritual and then I started recording them. It was a way to help support the band when we couldn’t tour, allowing me to continue paying my parents.
Again, Holcomb has never been completely inactive. For the past six years he has organized his Magnolia Record Club, a monthly offering of various vinyl versions that he selects for his fans. This month sees the return of the Moon River Music Festival to Chattanooga, which Holcomb founded in 2014 and continues to oversee in tandem with AC Entertainment. In addition to supporting many nonprofits, he toured nonstop before the pandemic.
One of his first upcoming concerts will be at Dancing Bear Lodge in Townsend on Thursday, September 9.
I was always going to be on tour, but I don’t think he ever turned as hard as he did before the pandemic, Holcomb said. I sometimes think if you spin too hard you forget why you love it and it gets hard. I’m old enough now that I can sort of choose where I play, and only play things that look interesting or different. I want to try to keep it fresh if we can. When everything was put on ice I realized how much I enjoyed spending time at home with our three children. This is what I missed the most. So it was almost like a ray of hope.
Holcomb’s wife Ellie also has her own singing career. She was once part of the Neighbors, but in recent years the two have limited their combined tours to annual releases in February.
Nonetheless, it’s clear that Holcomb’s dedication to making music runs deep in both his mantra and his state of mind.
It’s part of how I see the world and how I grew up, he said. I’ve always associated singing with a community, whether it’s a church, concerts, or the idea of sitting around a campfire. For me, music is a way for people to share life and give it meaning. I lost my brother when I was in high school and realized that life is short. We must take advantage of the days we have. I think music is a way to capture this mortality and appreciate the joy of being alive, even when you realize you can’t live forever.
Holcomb names Bob Dylan, Al Green, Bruce Springsteen, David Gray, Patty Griffin and the music once heard on Top 40 radio among his main influences, but he also admitted that it was difficult for him to cite specific sources. It’s impossible to know what I put in the slow cooker and what I got out of it with, he says. There are hundreds and hundreds of songs and bands that have marked me in one way or another.
At the same time, he tries to avoid binding himself to specific criteria. The group’s most recent album, Dragons, was a smash hit, both critically and commercially, but he said he wouldn’t try the same tactic when it comes to his next one. effort.
At the end of the day, I just have to trust my creative instincts, he said. Whenever I have tried to pursue a formula it has always failed. Being true to who I am as a writer, musician and conductor has always served me better. We do what we do for the love of music, and drop the chips where they can. We let the muse take us wherever she wants.
