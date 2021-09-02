‘Worth’ is convincing but lacks creativity | Entertainment





Erin Brockovich and Worth are based on true stories of lawyers fighting for plaintiffs who have suffered horrific losses. Sara Colangelo’s new film Worth is certainly in its wheelhouse of grieving dramas. She previously directed Maggie Gyllenhaal in The Kindergarten Teacher and Elizabeth Banks in Little Accidents. His latest for Netflix takes a definitive look at the victims of 9/11 and how the government tried to make up for their loss. Structurally, Worth’s and Steven Soderbergs’ award-winning Julia Roberts vehicles are similar, helping the audience overcome much of the legal and procedural aspects. What Colangelo doesn’t really do is convince audiences that it wouldn’t have been better as a documentary. Appointed head of the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund, lawyer and legal journalist Ken Feinberg (Michael Keaton) specializes in preventing prosecution following tragedies. It’s no different from my previous cases in this regard, he tells his wife (Talia Balsam), who looks at his naivety. Feinberg wants to help, and his knowledge is the only useful tool he has that could provide some comfort to the thousands of families who are suffering. His partner, Deputy Administrator Camille Biros (Amy Ryan), tackles the emotional task that awaits them with the humanity that Feinberg must uncover along the way. His formula for calculating how much each family will receive is castigated by Charles Wolf (Stanley Tucci) who sets up an organization called Fix the Fund, simply asking Feinberg and his company not to disobey people with formulas. The pain is not boring; it’s heartbreaking, frustrating and compelling. Yet by the conclusion, the facts have gone beyond many, if not all, of the elements that make a movie a movie. Cinematography, original score, editing; all technical elements are at their lowest creative level as the film focuses on the acting and the stories of the victims. Nico Muhlys’ score is particularly calm and misused in scenes that could have used an emotional surge. While Tucci and Ryan are well chosen in their respective roles, Keaton never finds his way to Feinberg. Whether it’s this character’s accent or writing like a motor mouth, the climax is built around her epiphany moment toward empathy. The cumulative stories of heartache, loss and death weighing down on the attorneys documenting the stories are where Worth makes an impact. Much like when Roberts met every person touched by the contaminated water in this story, these victims sit down with Feinbergs’ team to discuss their loss. The screenplay, by Max Borenstein, sheds light on how domestic partners and minorities are treated in an event like this, as well as the secrets families uncover when victims die. Worth also points out how grateful those with the least are for any compensation they might receive, and how the rich want more than they deserve. Colangelo injects humanity into the story where it can, but Worth is flat and dark in its delivery, as it mostly takes place in hallways, conference rooms, and gray spaces. Final thought: The value is compelling because of the subject matter, not because of the creativity of the filmmakers.

Dustin Chase is a film critic and associate editor at Texas Art & Film, based in Galveston. Visit texasartfilm.com.

