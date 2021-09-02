Amitabh Bachchan becomes the first Bollywood star to create his own NFTs





Non-Fungible Token or NFT is the new celebrity of the digital space. With over $ 2.5 billion already sold, NFTs are a symbol of the exponential growth of digital currency. People are passionately trying to keep pace with the growth of blockchain technology, including celebrities. One of Bollywood’s biggest stars, Amitabh Bachchan, is set to roll out her own NFTs, including some of the most unique and exclusive works of art surrounding her identity. Big B is among the first Indian actors to jump on the NFT train. Amitabh Bachchan-themed NFTs will include works of art such as verses by his father Harivansh Rai Bachchans, the legendary work Madhushala told by the megastar, stories related to the works of Big B, posters from his films signed by him and some other rare items related to his life converted into digital works of art. Not only that, the auction promoting platform is also asking for more suggestions regarding Bachchan related NFTs. NFTs will be launched under the umbrella of BeyondLife.club, a conglomerate of Rhiti Entertainment, Singapore, and GuardianLink.io, a code-less NFT exchange, reports Economic Times. BeyondLife.club will act as a platform that will allow both unencrypted users and tech geeks to participate in the auction and complete other transactions. To participate in the auction, all you need to do is log into the platform and you can become the owner of a rare Bachchan-themed NFT. Unlike the conventional payment method which uses cryptocurrency to own NFTs, BeyondLife.club also allows debit and credit cards to make payment for the digital work. BeyongLife.club website has an active timer, which shows the countdown for the auction, according to which the auction will start on November 3, 2021. In the future, the platform will support more artists and provide them with a gateway to sell their publication of digital artwork featuring a Bollywood legend like Amitabh Bachchan. Our biggest motivation is to empower artists, athletes and celebrities, while helping their die-hard fans get their hands on the most godly form of content related to their favorites, Arun Pandey, president of Rhiti Entertainment, said at Economic Times. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

