China denounces high salaries of actors, bans “effeminate” behavior from screens





Police remove fans standing in front of the opening ceremony of the 17th Shanghai International Film Festival, June 14, 2014. REUTERS / Aly Song / File Photo

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Reuters) – China on Thursday stepped up its crackdown on its entertainment industry, asking broadcasters to ban performers with “incorrect political positions” and effeminate styles of performing, and said that ” patriotic atmosphere “had to be cultivated. The National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA) said in an online notice that it would tighten the regulation of cultural programming, cracking down on what it sees as unhealthy content as well as the salaries of stars and l ‘tax evasion. Chinese regulators have stepped up their oversight over a wide range of industries ranging from technology to education to tighten control over society and key sectors of the economy after years of soaring growth. On Monday, they introduced new rules limiting the time children can spend playing video games. Read more The entertainment industry has come in its sights after a string of celebrity scandals involving tax evasion and sexual assault. Last week, China’s internet regulator said it was taking action against what it described as a “chaotic” celebrity fan culture. Read more The NRTA said regulations capping the remuneration of actors and guests should be strictly enforced and they should be encouraged to participate in public welfare programs as well as take on social responsibilities, the advisory said. Tax fraud would be severely punished. The selection of actors and guests should be carefully controlled, with political knowledge and moral conduct included as criteria. The advisory also said there was a need to put an end to what it called “distorted” tastes such as “effeminate” aesthetics in programming. Entertainment involving “vulgar” Internet celebrities, scandals and the display of wealth should be rejected. The unhealthy fan culture should be quelled and the voting segments of programs strictly controlled, with encouragement for fans to spend money to vote strictly banned, according to the advisory. China has strict rules on content ranging from video games to movies to music, and censors anything it believes violates core socialist values. Authorities and state media have lamented in recent months that boys across the country have to become more manly and have criticized male stars who favor heavy makeup and project a female image. Reporting by Gabriel Crossley, Brenda Goh and the Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Christopher Cushing, Michael Perry and Kim Coghill Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

