MAC Cosmetics appoints Bollywoods Bhumi Pednekar as its first brand ambassador in India





Bhumi Pednekar Make-up Art Cosmetics (MAC Cosmetics), a professional cosmetics brand part of The Este Lauder Companies Inc., has appointed Bollywood movie star Bhumi Pednekar as its first brand ambassador in India. Throughout a long-term partnership starting in September, Pednekar can be seen as the face of MAC’s key campaigns and collections in India, elevating premium art and translating contemporary expression of glamor to makeup enthusiasts across the country. across the country. MAC celebrates above all individuality and self-expression. Pednekar brings MAC’s ambition to inspire millions of young Indian girls to life, as she has always believed in the power of beauty as a positive process that promotes self-love and embraces flaws. Freedom comes from recognizing that you are beautiful outside of beauty standards, a motto by which Pednekar also lives and stands up for its young fans. The partnership will bring her ardent love for makeup and trends to life, as she will team up with Sonic Sarwate, senior global artist MAC Cosmetics India, to showcase her stunning signature and versatile looks, from bold makeup to no-makeup makeup to makeup. vibrant and colorful make-up; sharing beauty secrets, skin care regimes and a lifestyle with MAC fans, as she currently does on her social media feed for those looking to get creative with makeup. Pednekar said: To be the very first MAC Brand Ambassador in India is an honor and a dream come true! As a teenage girl obsessed with the idea of ​​beauty, being able to own MAC products made me feel like I really accomplished something in my life. I’m so excited to be working with a brand whose values ​​and ethics resonate so strongly with me and can’t wait to have an amazing journey with MAC! I was so excited that Bhumi would become the face of MAC in India. said Karen Thompson, Brand Manager, MAC Cosmetics India. In addition to his passion for all things beauty, we were drawn to Bhumis’ strong point of view and his message of inclusiveness. She embodies the values ​​of our brand and serves as an inspiration to girls around the world who dare to dream. Since its founding in 1984, MAC Cosmetics has partnered with fierce taste makers like Pednekar to create conversations and trends beyond beauty to represent the diversity as well as uniqueness of women. [email protected]

