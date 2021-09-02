Philadelphia actor plays Will in “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” reboot





PHILADELPHIA Now this is a story about how the life of a Philadelphian turned upside down and I would like to take a minute just sit there I will tell you how Jabari Banks became the Fresh Prince of Bel -Air. During a video call on Tuesday, Will Smith, from Philly, surprised West Philly resident Jabari Banks with news that he had been selected to play the iconic role Smith had made famous in an upcoming dramatic reboot. of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”. “What’s up, Philly?” What’s up, Philly? Smith asked Banks, as he appeared on a split screen with the young actor, to share the good news. Speaking in front of a closet full of clothes in a tongue-in-cheek college t-shirt that read “HARVERD,” Banks promised Smith he was “so ready” to take on the role. Banks even revealed that he had already convinced a group of high school friends to dress up as actors from Fresh Prince with him. It’s a dream come true. You don’t know, Banks said. You probably know it. You can feel it ….. the show made an impact on me and my life. It’s going to be an amazing experience. Although Banks was not born and raised in West Philadelphia (his social media accounts indicate he is originally from Georgia and attended high school in Maryland), he attended Philly University of the Arts and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in musical theater last time. year. Justin Lujan, director of the acting program at the University of the Arts, said Banks was a “jack of all trades.” “He sings, he dances, he plays, he raps and he plays basketball, that’s what got him this role,” he said. “And that way he’s like Will Smith.” Lujan worked closely with Banks on an independent study project and for the university showcase in Los Angeles in 2020, where students performed scenes, songs and monologues at the Matrix Theater in Los Angeles for a audience filled with agents, casting bureaus, directors and producers. As a result of that showcase, Banks was signed to Frontline Management and The Kohner Agency, according to Lujan. “He has an ease with his acting which is a lot of fun to watch,” he said. “There is definitely dynamism in what he does.” Lujan said watching Smith break the news to Banks on Tuesday was “extremely monumental.” “I mean, they’re bananas! ” he said. Posts like Variety have called Banks a “newcomer,” and the only entry on his IMDb page is the upcoming show. Lujan has confirmed that Banks is indeed “fresh”. “He has only been out of school for a year and a half and during that year and a half we have experienced a pandemic,” he said. While taking on such an iconic role comes with a lot of pressure, Lujan has said Banks is the kind of actor who can handle it. “He has the nerve to pull through,” he said. “It’s interesting because it’s not necessarily the same show. There is room for him to create his own character based on the original.” Entitled simply “Bel-Air,” the new dramatic reboot of the beloved ’90s comedy is based on a highly produced three-minute trailer written, filmed and directed by Morgan Cooper which was released in March 2019 and more. of 6.8 million views. . “What if Will Smith directed The Fresh Prince today? Bel-Air, the story of a Philly kid whose life was turned upside down … in 2019. A fan-directed film,” a Cooper wrote in the caption of the YouTube clip. In the trailer, Will’s character is playing basketball with guys dressed as Joel Embiid and Free Meek, when he engages in a not-so-small fight on the court, forcing the cops to rush over to them. premises. When the police find a gun in Wills’ backpack, it’s the last straw for his mother. “Do you carry a gun in the streets to protect yourself? I did my best Will. It’s time for a change,” she said. “You are going to Bel-Air to live with your uncle and your aunt.” Once in Bel-Air, Will has to deal with his strict uncle Phil and his Republican cousin Carlton who certainly isn’t going to do a silly dance to ease the mood anytime soon. “Why don’t you go back to Philly. Born and raised, right? Carlton said, standing up to face Will. Other familiar characters from this Fresh Prince multiverse include Aunt Viv, Cousin Hillary and “Jazz,” who introduces herself to Will at a record store saying “Yo, you must be from Philly”. In a September 2020 video, Smith announced that Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, has ordered two seasons of “Bel-Air” based on the trailer and a pitch. In the video, Cooper said it would be a show “that will really surprise people in the best possible way.” Were really going to peel away the layers of these iconic characters and explore this world in a truly unforgettable way, he said. In the video, Smith said that at the start of filming “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” he was “as fearless and creative as I have ever been.” “There was a level of reckless abandonment that I’m dying to try to regain in the last four or five years of my life,” he said. A release date has not yet been set for the new “Bel-Air”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/entertainment/2021/09/01/philadelphia-actor-cast-reboot-fresh-prince-bel-air/5687850001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos