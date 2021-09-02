A guide to the 10 best places to have a drink around Boston

Between caffeinated cocktails and tropical getaways, there is something to sip and party.

To drink during the day: it is deliciously naughty. There is something that seems particularly decadent about playing with your responsibilities and creating a buzz (probably outside) before the sun goes down. This does not mean behaving like a student during spring break, of course, as a responsible adult you should soak in moderation, drink plenty of water, and apply sunscreen. But you know what? Sunny days in late summer and early fall are rare, and you absolutely deserve to rejoice in them before another long winter of COVID discontent. And so, from a Tall Ship bar on Eastie’s waterfront to a tropical South End patio with summer camp undertones, here’s where to have a drink in Boston today.

Anchor

When you dream of outdoor cafe exploration without the footwork, simply drop anchor at the award-winning Best of Boston Anchor, a year-round outdoor operation in Charlestown Navy Yard Square. Here you can savor a bunch of different libations from local breweries without having to navigate the entire area, from lemony white ale from Bent Water Brewing Company in Lynn, to a bright IPA from Lone Pine Brewing Company further down in Portland, Maine. Also check out the daily events, from art exhibitions to live music. After a frozen mango margarita, you might even feel flexible enough to participate in one of their frequent exercise classes.

1 shipyard park, Charlestown, 617-286-2404, theanchorboston.com.

Atlantic

From the epic poetry of Lus de Cames to the whole story of traveling the world, the Portuguese have given the world a lot. Among the cultural achievements? The unpretentious joy of sipping a chilled (and inexpensive) red wine or tintoby the carafe of water glasses, which is exactly what you can do in Atlntico. On Chef Michael Serpas’ Harrison Avenue patio, an Iberian seafood and small plate restaurant, you’ll find people watching and an impressive wine list to accompany platters of knives and sardines. Serpa attributes this wine-service oddity at the Casa Portugal restaurant in Cambridge, that by the way, you should definitely check it out when the trusty Portuguese restaurant and its sunny patio reopens on September 16.

600 Harrison Ave., Boston, 857-233-2898, atlanticoboston.com.

Flying embers

The crossroads of Roxbury and Dorchester is already a destination for those looking for craft beer (Dorchester Brewing Company) and spirits (Bully Boy Distillers). Now, however, it’s also a place to find a bar specializing in hard kombuchas and organic seltzers, all made on site. Flying Embers is the first location on the east coast of a California concept with designs aimed at giving customers a more customer-friendly buzz. The design inside the sprawling industrial-chic space, meanwhile, is as crisp as their hard ginger kombucha, with origami-style light fixtures above the bar, exposed ductwork, and a kaleidoscope-style mural. (and highly Instagrammable) hand painted by one of the bartenders. This is where you’ll savor flavors like pineapple and cayenne pepper, as well as a bright lager brewed with probiotics and lion’s mane mushrooms called (you guessed it) Lions Mane. Plus, the brewery just got licensed for indoor and outdoor entertainment, so expect live music, drag performances, goat yoga (yes, really) and more in the weeks to come. .

152 Hampden Street, Boston, 617-708-8017, flyembers.com.

Lulus allston

Part of the joy of childhood is getting carried away by sugary cereals. Part of the joy of adulthood lies in a sweet, cereal-based cocktail. But where? Head to the Lulus Patio early, as the place doesn’t take a reservation and the outdoor space can bump into a daily brunch menu with cereal shooters. The Cinnamon Toast Crunch shooter, for its part, features creamy RumChata and Fireball whiskey, while the Honey Nut Cheerios spin sees a mix of RumChata and Jack Honey. The Reeses Puffs cocktail, on the other hand, is actually topped with sweet cereal and a scooping spoon. Good news: the spot opens at 11:30 a.m. on weekdays so you can work from home. Best news: Catch the queens doing it during monthly weekend brunches.

421 Cambridge Street, Allston, 617-787-1117, lulusallston.com.

Port of Paris

Yes, drinking plenty of water is a must if you want to keep googly eyes during a day of drinking, then caffeine definitely helps too. With that in mind, say Yes to Paris Seaport for its bustling patio, delicious sweet and savory pancakes and menu of classic and coffee-based cocktails designed by local alcohol legend Brother Cleve. Served daily and during weekend brunch, these caffeinated digestive drinks are all major upgrades over the standard espresso martini. You will sip French pressed coffee with Madagascar vanilla liqueur (called Caf a la Runion) as well as Vietnamese coffee with espresso liqueur and Saigon cinnamon. A word of advice for abstainers too: artisanal mocktails like the French Spritz here are much more than sparkling water.

60 Seaport Blvd., Boston, 617-992-8654, parisseaport.com.

Cesaria Restaurant

Enjoy the rest of the good weather on Cize Air, the charming sun-bathed outdoor dining room with a fabric-draped pergola at the Cape Verdean restaurant Restaurante Cesaria. It’s a place to relax with strong drinks like Paixo, where the passion fruit puree balances the botanical bite of the gin. Or flip a few options from a 13-person martini list (maybe the Africa Nossa, with vanilla vodka, chocolate liqueur, Baileys, and Kahlua). Don’t go hungry either. Stock up on feijoada (beans served with pork and spicy sausage), as well as other delicacies served in more than generous portions.

266 Bowdoin St., Boston, 617-282-1998, restaurantcesaria.com.

Shore leave

Daily alcohol consumption is like a temporary leave of absence from real life responsibilities. And you’ll have to work hard to find a better place to go AWOL than Shore Leave, where even the indoor dining room feels like a tropical oasis. Rum cocktails served in naughty mugs? Evenings inspired by summer camps and 90s-themed drag shows? Check and verify. The drinks are legitimate, although it’s hard to take anything seriously when you sip Japanese sake from a juice box.

11 William E Mullins Way, Boston, 617-530-1775, shoreleaveboston.com.

Six West

Here is the thing about daily consumption: your Hilarious BFF is someone else drunk showering out there. It’s possible to see this painting set in Six Westas and hear Southie’s favorite arguments about how skyscrapers ruin every neighborhood, where to get your coffee, and more. offers spectacular VIP-level panoramic views of the city and the water, as well as delicious cocktails. Another thing that everyone can agree on? The tropi-cooling effect of the Painchiller, the spots take on a painkiller cocktail, with gin, two kinds of rum and a pinch of allspice. It’s a balm that can crush any beef.

6 W Broadway, Boston, 857-496-0245, sixwestbroad.com.

Still water

When you’re in the mood for veggie on the couch, find comforting happiness in a huge serving of gooey mac and cheese offered by Stillwaters’ take-out outfit, The Mac Bar. When you’re in a more social space, however, grab your friends and head downtown to its perfect patio for people-watching for craft beers and cocktails that turn drinking into a social sport. Have the party cocktail in a Huge Group of Girls glass, an evening of gin, sweet vermouth, persimmon, rhubarb bitters and strawberries. The drinks here clearly have a sense of humor, see the Ariana Grande-inspired spicy tequila Ghost shipment called Thank You, Next, and the Afternoon Delight with Aperol, grapefruit shoju and soda, which is a more version. crushable from an Aperol spritz. Drinks are the kind that you will ram in your friends’ faces / quarantine pods with an urgency, you have to try this!

120 Kingston Street, Boston, 617-936-3079, Stillwaterboston.com.

Tall ship

Since opening at the end of June, this newcomer has been making waves in Eastie. Sail to the buzzing Pier One to find the beachfront adult playground, where you can sample dozens of oysters at a restaurant on a 245-foot-long antique charter boat. Nearby, sip frozen cocktails at two bars converted from shipping containers, then make your way to the cornhole arenas, shovel food in the rotating food trucks, and roam the artificial turf to the sound of music live. Or if you particularly feel like a captain, you can hire one of the private waterfront lounges, which includes a personal waiter for up to four hours. Cheering here with your best friends and a few bottles of rosé seems like the best way to watch the last of summer float for another year.

1 E Pier Drive, Boston, 617-307-7714, tallshipboston.com.