Puppets in Paradise returns to Retreat Farm | Entertainment





The BRATTLEBORO Sandglass Theaters community event, Puppets in Paradise, returns to Retreat Farm on Saturday and Sunday with a rain date of Monday. In recognition of the significant economic impact of the past year and a half, Puppets in Paradise will be free for everyone and Sandglass pays the artists, who usually donate their performances. Puppets in Paradise brings performers and the public together for a two-day celebration of the arts of puppetry and theater as part of southern Vermont agrarian traditions. This biennial family event is produced with Retreat Farm. Puppets in Paradise 2021 will be a sweet and safe opportunity for audiences to return to in-person performance and meaningful engagement between audience and performer. The performances will cross vast agricultural land with artists and companies grouped together along three different paths to leave enough space to enjoy each of the performances. Entrance hours to the event are daily at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Each course features three short-lived performances culminating in Farmhouse Square. You will have time to visit some of the farm’s offerings such as grazing animals, food and refreshments including the local Dosa Kitchen and Jamaican Jewelz food trucks and a puppet-making station with artists from Sova Dance and Theater. Masks and social distancing and social distancing are recommended, and participants are reminded that it is tick season. For more information and to register for a day and an hour of entry, visit sandglasstheater.org. Confirmed artists: Hadley Mays “Sycorax ex Machina”, an excerpt from “Sycorax”, due for completion in 2022, frames multicultural witches and witchcraft in ancient Yoruba origin. The piece was designed in Brazil and developed during the Puppet Showplace Black Puppeteers Empowerment Fellowship and Creative Research Residency. Jennifer Miller, award-winning theater artist, director and founder of Circus Amok, and performance teacher at the Pratt Institute will perform “The Great Escape” in which she will escape from a strait-jacket and shackles transmitted by the cousin. by Harriet Houdini. This act also serves as a healing ritual for the madness of our world. Sarah Nolens “Judy saves the day!” a modern take on the traditional “Punch and Judy” show which is a hilarious, timely and handcrafted farce the whole family will enjoy! After being shoved around for over 400 years, famous hand puppet heroine Judy has had enough! Cheer on her as she continues her quest for respect, justice, and a well-deserved nap. Bruce Cannons “Harlem River Drive” celebrates the history and diversity of the world’s most famous black community, New York Citys Harlem, in a performance by this famous New York puppeteer. Sova “Marvelous Metamorphoses” dance and puppet theaters that reveal weird and beautiful transformations in our world, like the caterpillar to the butterfly, the tadpole to the frog, and more! Celebrate the sustained joy and ecological health on our planet. Theater Adventure, a Brattleboro nonprofit that empowers youth and adults with disabilities through the expressive arts, will present “Daydreaming,” a new work that lifts spirits, ignites dreams and fosters confidence. Portrayed by Alauna Boyer, Brian White, Evan Cross, Katharine Breunig, Jenny Rainville, Susan Mandell. Jana Zeller and Peter Siegel will present “The Climate Crankie”, a crank-in-a-suitcase theater that uses poignant imagery and quick storytelling to unveil the meaning of the element Carbon and its effect on the modern world, accompanied by the spirit and the fantasy of the live guitar.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.benningtonbanner.com/arts_and_culture/puppets-in-paradise-returns-to-retreat-farm/article_999459e2-65bd-5c5c-b53f-890032fa485c.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos