“Top Gun: Maverick” delayed until May 2022

Maverick disengages. Paramount Pictures on Wednesday abandoned a plan to release a highly anticipated Top Gun sequel to theaters in November, citing uncertainty over the willingness of moviegoers to brave the rapidly spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus, particularly abroad. Top Gun: Maverick, with Tom Cruise returning as the rebel fighter pilot that made him a superstar, has been rescheduled for a theatrical release in May. To make room, Paramount has postponed the release of Mission: Impossible 7, another sequel with Mr. Cruise, from May to September 2022. Paramount has also removed Jackass Forever from its fall release schedule. Movie theater owners relied on Top Gun: Maverick to help save their year, which has been filled with one pandemic setback after another. Several films scheduled for the summer have been redirected to streaming services or made available simultaneously in theaters and online, cannibalizing ticket sales. North American multiplexes sold around $ 1.9 billion in tickets this year, up from $ 7.7 billion for the same period in 2019. (Many theaters were closed for most of 2020.)

Just last week, movie theater owners gathered for a convention in Las Vegas and used the moment as a kind of cheering rally: the big screen is back. Paramount even showed 13 minutes of Top Gun: Maverick to the participants. Other studios could follow Paramount. The biggest movies that remain geared towards exclusive theatrical releases in 2021 are Venom: Let There Be Carnage (Sony), Eternals (Marvel-Disney), Ghostbusters: Afterlife (Sony), No Time to Die (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer ), West Side Story (Disney) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sony). The studios paid particular attention to surveys of moviegoers conducted by National Research Group, a film consulting firm. On July 11, about 81% of U.S. ticket buyers reported feeling (very or somewhat) comfortable sitting in a movie theater. At the end of August, with the Delta variant soaring, only around 67% said they felt comfortable. Mothers have been particularly reluctant, polls have shown, jeopardizing films intended for families. As a result, studios have been trying to figure out what to do with films like Clifford the Big Red Dog, which Paramount pulled from its fall release schedule on August 4, and Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, which Sony sells to Amazon for streaming. The company has what it takes to recover, but as long as Covid persists, the cinema will remain slow, wrote David A. Gross, who heads Franchise Entertainment Research, in a recent client note.

