Zakiya Dalila Harris launches NYS Writers Institute series





The New York State Writers Institutes fall season kicks off today with Zakiya Dalila Harris, author of The Other Black Girl. Harris will give a talk on crafts at 4:30 p.m. in the multipurpose room at the University of Albany’s Campus Center West Addition. Harris will then give a reading followed by a question-and-answer session at Page Hall. The season, which runs until November 30, will include free in-person and virtual programming, although registration is required for some events. Masks are mandatory for in-person events, regardless of immunization status. Here is an overview of the program: —Crystal Maldonado, author of Fat Chance, Charlie Vega.

When: Thursday September 9

Craft Talk 4:30 p.m., Standish Room, Science Library

Reading / Q&A 7:30 p.m., multipurpose room, Campus Center Ouest addition

– Randall Horton, poet and author of {# 289-128}: Poems.

When: Tuesday September 14

Artisanal conversation 4:30 p.m., multipurpose room, addition of the center-west of the campus

Reading / Q&A 7:30 p.m., Campus Center Assembly Hall

– Cathy Park Hong, author of Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning.

When: Wed, September 15

Virtual conversation 7 p.m.

Please visit www.albany.edu/diversity-and-inclusion

– The City without Jews, a film with live musical accompaniment

When: Sunday September 19

7:30 p.m., Main Theater, Performing Arts Center.

No ticket required

– Jennifer Doudna, winner of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry

When: Tuesday September 21

Virtual conversation, 1:00 p.m.

For more information visit albany.edu/lifesciences/lise.shtml

– Democracy in action: the role of the Attorney General and the public good

With NYS Attorney General Letitia James and former NYS Attorney General Robert Abrams

When: Thursday September 23

Conversation 7:00 p.m., Cultural Education Center, NYS Museum, 222 Madison Avenue, Albany

Visit nysarchivestrust.org to register for the event in person or for the live stream. Registration required.

– New York State Writers and Poets Award Ceremony

When: Friday September 24

7:30 p.m., Auditorium Campus Center Ouest

– An evening of flamenco music and cinema

When: Friday October 1

Performance and film screening 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center

No ticket required. For more information visit: www.albany.edu/pac

– Ruth Reichl, cookbook author and six-time James Beard Prize winner.

When: Tuesday October 5

Conversation with WAMCs Joe Donahue 7:00 p.m., Main Theater, Performing Arts Center

– Meredith Talusan, author of the famous transgender memoir Fairest.

When: Thursday October 14

Artisanal conversation 4:30 p.m., multipurpose room, addition of the center-west of the campus

Reading / Q&A 7:30 p.m., Recital Hall, Performing Arts Center

– The High Peaks Impact Awards

When: Friday October 15

Symposium and awards ceremony, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Massry Center for Business Building. Registration required.

– WCI Film Festival and Lecture Series (October 21-24)

Bites, camera, action!

When: Friday October 22

Main conversation and Q&A with Jewelle Gomez followed by the screening of the film Let the Right One In. 6 p.m., Campus Center ballroom

– Andrea C. Mosterman, American historian and author of Spaces of Enslavement: A History of Slavery and Resistance in Dutch New York.

When: Monday, October 25

Presentation / Q&A 7:30 p.m., multipurpose room, Campus Center Ouest addition

– Phil Klay, author of the collection of short stories Redeployment.

When: Thursday October 28

Artisanal conversation 4:30 p.m., multipurpose room, addition of the center-west of the campus

Reading / Q&A 7:30 p.m., Auditorium Campus Center Ouest

– Roxane Gay and Debbie Millman

When: Tuesday November 2

Conversation with WAMCs Joe Donahue 7:00 p.m., Main Theater, Performing Arts Center

– Jennifer De Leon, author of Dont Ask Me Where Im From

When: Thursday November 11

Artisanal conversation 4:30 p.m., multipurpose room, addition of the center-west of the campus

Reading / Q&A 7:30 p.m., Campus Center Assembly Hall

– Screening of In Search of Timbuktu

When: Friday November 12

Film screening with panel discussion with writer-director Paul Miller

7:00 p.m., Page Hall, 135 Western Avenue, Downtown Campus

– Contemporary feminist voices: Melissa Febos

When: Thursday November 18

Conversation / Q&A 7:30 p.m., Auditorium Campus Center West

– Temple Grandin, animal behaviorist, university professor, inventor, best-selling author

When: Tuesday 23 November

Conversation / Q&A 7:30 p.m., Page Hall, 135 Western Avenue, Downtown Campus

– Author Russell Banks

When: Tuesday November 30

Conversation with William Kennedy 7:30 p.m., Auditorium Campus Center West

