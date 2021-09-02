‘The Gateway’ review – The Hollywood Reporter





Aspiring social workers may want to check Gateway before submitting these MSW applications. If you believe in Michele Civetta’s thriller, the job is mostly to find corpses and get involved in violent altercations with dangerous criminals; being an ex-boxer and carrying a weapon is strongly advised. The main character is called Parker, and viewers shouldn’t be blamed if they mistake him for the tough thief immortalized in detective novelist Donald E. Westlake’s long-running series. Although the film strongly signals its serious intentions by being accompanied by a quote from Charles Dickens and statistics on the number of children placed in foster care each year, it mostly looks like the kind of B-movie thriller that was a A staple of ’70s grindhouses. Not that there is anything wrong with it, but the general pretense and lack of humor make it more of a chore than a guilty pleasure. Gateway The bottom line

Black substitute.

Release date: Friday September 3.

To throw: Shea Whigham, Olivia Munn, Zach Avery, Taryn Manning, Mark Boone Junior, Bruce Dern

Director: Michèle Civetta

Scriptwriters: Alex Felix Bendaa, Andrew Levitas, Michele Civetta Rated R, 1 hour 31 minutes Set in gritty St. Louis (convincingly dubbed an equally gritty Norfolk, Virginia, which should probably leave this information out of its tourist marketing), the films focus on Parker (Shea Whigham), the hard boiled kind. tough, tough antihero who really, really cares about his accusations. He is particularly concerned about single mother Dahlia (Olivia Munn), whose husband is in prison, and her precocious teenage daughter, Ashley (Taegen Burns). Parker is more of a family friend than a town bureaucrat, even volunteering to drive Ashley to school to help Dahlia. You would think there might be regulations prohibiting such behavior, but Parker, who spends a lot of his time getting drunk at a local bar, clearly doesn’t care about such things. He does manage to get fired, however, when he hits an obnoxious coworker for making obscene comments about Dahlia. This makes the intervention even more difficult when Dahlia’s new husband Mike (Zach Avery, lacking the charm to make his evil character from a distance interesting), walks into the house and resumes his criminal activities under the auspices of local boss Duke ( Frank Grillo, wasted here). These activities include a robbery (filmed painstakingly to look like a single take, but mainly causing a whiplash) that puts the family in danger of death when Mike uses his daughter as a drug mule. Bloody and ultraviolent chaos ensues, also involving Parker’s father, a Vietnam veteran and jazz musician (Bruce Dern, cursing a storm and referring to his bitter characters as former soldiers in Go home and Black sunday), which conveniently keeps a shotgun close at hand. You can easily tell what the cliched script is for (written by Civetta with Alex Felix Bendaña and Andrew Levitas), especially when a bruised-looking Whigham channels his inner Bogart to deliver sardonic lines like ‘Keep the streets safe n’ is not all it is meant to be. The contrast between Parker’s caring personality and his inability to form meaningful human relationships is all too clearly illustrated by his one-night stand with a barfly (Taryn Manning) and his friendship with his drug dealer bartender (Mark Boone Junior, such a grizzled actor looks like he was born on the back of a motorcycle). None of this, however, is remotely convincing, despite the best efforts of Whigham, who brings an effective and weary conviction to the world in turn convincing as a seemingly cynical protagonist who is truly a tender soul. Director Civetta has plenty of TV commercials and music videos to his credit, which becomes evident in the aggressive, harshly lit visuals that mostly make you want to grab your sunglasses. Like everything else in the movie, they seem to be trying too hard.

