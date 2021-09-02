Joe Rogan contracts COVID-19 – The Hollywood Reporter





Joe Rogan posted a social media video on Wednesday in which he revealed he had COVID-19. The popular comedic podcast host said he took ivermectin, a dewormer intended for horses that CDC says is “not authorized or approved by the FDA for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19”. Ivermectin is approved to treat certain conditions in humans, but not COVID-19, which the FDA highlighted on August 21 when the federal agency tweeted “You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, all of you. Stop it. ”The post included information on why the drug can be“ dangerous and even fatal ”. Podcast host Spotify made headlines during the pandemic for casting doubt on vaccines. In April, Rogan returned to comments he made on his show when he said young and healthy people can jump the jab. Rogan told his Instagram audience on Wednesday he had COVID-19 and would need to revamp his stand-up schedule. “I came back from the road on Saturday evening very tired. I had a migraine. I just felt exhausted, ”he said, adding that his symptoms had progressed throughout the evening. The next day, he tested positive for COVID-19. “So we threw in the kitchen sink, all kinds of medicine,” Rogan said, adding that he had taken a Z-Pak (aka the antibiotic azithromycin), prednisolone (a corticosteroid used to treat inflammation) and ivermectin, which is a medicine used. to treat parasitic worms in horses. Ivermectin has been falsely presented by some anti-vaccines as an alternative to injecting COVID-19. The New York Times reported on August 30 that ivermectin “has repeatedly failed in clinical trials to help people infected with the coronavirus.” Rogan noted that he was feeling better. “Here we are on Wednesday, and I feel great,” he said. “I really only had one bad day. Today I feel good, I feel pretty fucking good. Rogan did not mention if he had been vaccinated, but said in the Instagram post: “A wonderful and sincere thank you to modern medicine for getting me out of this so quickly and easily.” Spotify did not immediately return a request for comment on Rogan’s Ivermectin note. Watch his full statement below.

