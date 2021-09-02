Bollywood singer Arijit Singh concert tickets in Abu Dhabi on sale







Arijit singh

Image Credit: Provided

Calling all Arijit Singh fans. Tickets for his highly anticipated Abu Dhabi concert at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island go on sale September 2. Tickets for the concert range from Dh 150 to Dh 1,500 and can be purchased online at www.etihadarena.ae. ae.bookmyshow.com and www.platinumlist.net. The hit maker Tum Hi Ho, who is hugely popular for his compelling stage performances without overly dramatic antics, returns to the UAE concert scene after a long lull due to pandemic-induced restrictions across the globe. I am delighted to come back to Abu Dhabi after five years… I look forward to meeting all my fans and my audience. This concert is part of the UAE’s 50th anniversary celebration and I am delighted to be a part of it, Singh said in a video message to Gulf News. Several precautionary measures are in place to ensure the safety of spectators. The concert organizers – Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) and Portfolio Managing Events are also doing their utmost to ensure the success of the event. Arijit singh

Image Credit: Pankaj Sharma / Gulf News Archive

PME also believes Singh is a singer with the power to reach millions of music fans. This concert is of great importance because it is the biggest concert by a Bollywood artist after the pandemic … Moreover, Arijit Singh returns to Abu Dhabi after five years, said Salman Ahmed of PME Entertainment, who has conducted concerts of great singers such as Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. DCT is also keen to make this evening spectacular and memorable. Our goal this year is to safely bring more exciting events and concerts to the UAE capital for the enjoyment of residents and visitors alike, and we are delighted to host this special event, said Ali Hassan Al Shaiba. , executive director of tourism and marketing. at DCT Abu Dhabi, in a statement. Arijit singh

Image Credit: Arshad Ali

Arijit Singh is a brilliant artist who always fascinates his audience with his performance, making him a great choice for a concert at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island. Fans in attendance can also take advantage of the series of activations and offers available on Yas Island, providing them with the ultimate entertainment experiences during the celebration, while ensuring the safety of staff, residents and visitors alike, a he added. A chain of safety and health measures will be maintained throughout the site, in accordance with all applicable government guidelines. In addition, pod seats have been created so that family and friends can safely enjoy the concert while socially distancing themselves from other groups in attendance. Customers aged 12 to 16 will need a valid negative PCR test with a validity of 48 hours. Customers 16 years of age and older must be fully vaccinated and show status E or * on the Al Hosn app and a negative PCR test with a validity of 48 hours. Doors to the show open at 6 p.m. and Singh is expected to take the stage at 8 p.m. Singh, the unmistakable voice of heartbreak in all its complicated splendor, is known for his soulful numbers such as Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’s title track, Kabira (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani), Gerua (Dilwale), Mast Magan ( 2 United States) and Muskarane (CityLights).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gulfnews.com/entertainment/music/bollywood-singer-arijit-singh-concert-tickets-in-abu-dhabi-go-on-sale-1.81972230 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos