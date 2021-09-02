Greg Berlanti’s “Chasing Hillary,” Julie Plec hits the CW – The Hollywood Reporter





Girls on the bus change of bus stops. Two years after the adaptation of the novel by New York Times journalist Amy Chozick In pursuit of Hillary Landed at Netflix following a multi-outlet bidding war, the drama inspired by a chapter of the novel has landed on The CW. Currently back in the development stage, Girls on the bus tells of four female journalists who follow every move in a parade of flawed presidential candidates, finding friendship, love and a scandal that could bring down not only the presidency but our entire democracy along the way. Sources warn that the potential series is not about Hillary Clinton or the 2016 US presidential election. Julie Pléc (The vampire diary) and Chozick remain committed to writing the script, which is being recalibrated for audiences on The CW. Greg Berlanti and his Berlanti Productions partner Sarah Schechter and TV director David Madden will all be executive producers. The project originated from Warner Bros. TV, where Berlanti is under a massive $ 400 million global television contract. Plec, who transferred his global contract to Universal TV after a long tenure at WBTV, has a place for Girls on the bus via its My So-Called Company banner. Sources say Netflix quietly dropped out Girls on the bus last year after landing the project following a fierce bidding war. The drama, which had a production commitment and was starting to air when the pandemic hit, was ultimately scrapped as part of the diet change from streamer from Cindy Holland (who bought it) to Bela Bajaria (who bought it). abandoned). Sources note that the show’s political backdrop was part of the reason Netflix ultimately bailed out the project. (Netflix did not return THRrequest for comments.) Published in April 2018, In pursuit of Hillary tells the story of the 2016 presidential election which saw former First Lady and Secretary of State Clinton’s attempt to become the first woman to serve as President of the United States ended in defeat to the United States. Republican Donald Trump. Chozick recounted Clinton’s pursuit for president dating back to his failed 2008 campaign. Chozick reported from Clinton’s campaign bus and inside his Brooklyn headquarters, following the candidate across 48 states to relate. the story of what really happened. Girls on the bus brings Berlanti back to the political forum after the USA Network limited series Political animals, which featured Sigourney Weaver playing a character similar to Hillary Clinton. Girls on the bus Also marks Plec’s last collaboration with Berlanti, with whom she has been friends since her sophomore year at Northwestern University. Plec, who officiated at Berlanti’s wedding, also worked with him during his tenure as development manager for Kevin Williamson on Dawson Creek. Together they both produced The CW’s short film. People of tomorrow. In addition to Girls on the bus, Plec remains an executive producer of The CW’s Heritage and Roswell, and also has Peacock’s Vampire academy in the works via its UTV contract. Girls on the bus comes to The CW as the White House continues to be a timely source for scripted originals. FX is about to launch Impeachment: American Crime Story, the Monica Lewinsky themed season of the Ryan Murphy anthology; and Showtime is in production on a series of anthologies First ladies, with the first season which will focus on Michelle Obama, among others.

