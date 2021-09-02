Fashion is all the rage among Gen Z Bollywood stars





A generation that prefers photo dumps over aesthetic flows, savings and DIY over mindless shopping, and that focuses on Y2K fashion (for now), almost every gesture of Gen Z piques our curiosity. So we decided to find out what currently obsesses Bollywood stars Gen Z. Here are the results: 1. Ananya Panday – Bobs Image credit: Instagram / ananyapanday Image credit: Instagram / ananyapanday Influencer Komal Pandey will tell you that baseball caps are cooler than bucket hats, but that won’t stop Gen Z from obsessing over them. Moreover, Ananya Panday loves them too. There are so many vibrant colors and awesome prints to choose from, you can’t just look away. * Type dreaming of crochet bobs * Logo print bob (2,999)

Image credit: Ajio Buy it here. 2. Khushi Kapoor – Peasant dresses Cottagecore Image credit: Instagram / khushi05k Image credit: Instagram / khushi05k Have you ever loved a dress so much that you end up buying all the colors? This is exactly what Khushi Kapoor did! The star kid posed for the Gram in a cottagecore peasant dress from The House of CB. The chic and feminine appeal of the dress really stood out and it is quite understandable that Khushi decided to buy another one in a different shade. To like? We found a similar piece with flowers online. Long floral dress (1990)

Image credit: Myntra Buy it here. 3. Janhvi Kapoor – Corsets Image credit: Instagram / janhvikapoor Image credit: Instagram / janhvikapoor Anyone who follows the Kapoor sisters closely knows they love corsets. While Roohi promotions, Janhvi dressed in two back-to-back corset looks and neither of us complained. A sexier, sassy take on the controversial corset is back in fashion, and thanks to zillions of thrift stores we can all own one affordably. Check out these thrift stores to buy your favorite piece. 4. Alaya F – Avant garde Indian wear Image credit: Instagram / alayaf Image credit: Instagram / alayaf Whether Janhvi, Sara or Khushi, girls love their ethnic kurtas. But we have proof that Alaya Fs loves desi the wear goes beyond no-frills kurtas and she loves to slip into an unconventional silhouette. Take her Shehla Khan look, for example. The short jacket and ivory skirt set is the result of a beautiful blend of an offbeat design and a traditional hue. Even her lavender thigh split lehenga is straight out of a fairy tale. Lavender lehenga (35 137)

Image credit: Karagiri Buy it here. 5. Shanaya Kapoor – Gold plated jewelry Image credit: Instagram / shanyakapoor02 Image credit: Instagram / shanyakapoor02 Stacks of rings, snake necklaces and hoops are all components of Gen Z’s jewelry obsession. One peek at Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram feed and you’ll know why we’re saying the future actor and the Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter is obsessed with these modern, minimalist pieces. Just like Generation Z. While there are many options available online, this one seemed more affordable. Gold plated snake chain (1200)

Image credit: Nykaa Buy it here. Main image credit: Instagram / shanayakapoor02, Instagram / khushi05k

