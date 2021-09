Panthers actor Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi named Rising Star at Toronto International Film Festival

New Zealand actor Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi was named TIFF’s Rising Star at the Toronto International Film Festival. 20-year-old Schuster-Koloamatangi stars as Will Ilolahia in new locally produced miniseries The Panthers, created by Tom Hern and Halaifonua Finau, which will premiere on September 10 in the festival’s Primetime selection, becoming the first New Zealand series to screen at the festival. Provided Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi stars in the local drama series The Panthers. The 20-year-old actor plays Will ‘Ilolahia, co-founder of the Polynesian Panther Party. Celebrating its 10th year, the prestigious program offers emerging actors an exclusive opportunity to engage with the Festival and the industry, explained a press release from the Toronto Film Festival. Rising Stars have access to professional development sessions, industry events, mentoring, and special Hollywood networking opportunities. READ MORE:

Schuster-Koloamatangis recognition comes after Kiwi actor Vinnie Bennett was named TIFF’s Rising Star in 2017, before starring in Hollywood blockbusters Fast and Furious 9. Other previous rising stars include Golden Globe winner Stephan James (If Beale Street could speak, winner of the Golden Globe Back home, Selma), Emmy winner Tatiana Maslany (Black orphan). The Panthers drama series follows Will Ilolahia and other Pacific Islanders who formed the Polynesian Panther Party in New Zealand in the 1970s. Thing Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi is the first Kiwi actor to be recognized as a TIFF Rising Star since Vinnie Bennett in 2017. The character of Schuster-Koloamatangis becomes co-leader of the Panthers and can no longer stand idly by and watch his community being ignored and abused by a broken system, led by newly elected Prime Minister Robert Muldoon. Series co-producer Crystal Vaega is delighted to see Schuster-Koloamatangi honored for her performance in the Gritty Series. We are so excited that Dimitrius was selected for this posh show in his very first lead role, but not surprised, she said. It’s a remarkable opportunity for him and puts him on a great path for his career. The Panthers is available to stream on TVNZ OnDemand, with three more episodes airing on TVNZ 1, Sundays at 9:30 p.m.

