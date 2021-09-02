Empire director Mitakshara Kumar reacts to Kabir Khan’s remark about portraying Mughals in films | Bollywood





Days after director Kabir Khan called some depictions of Mughals in Hindi films “problematic and disturbing,” The Empire director Mitakshara Kumar reacted to his remark. Calling Kabir Khan an “experienced person,” Mitakshara said “there must be some weight behind” what he said. In a new interview, Mitakshara also said his understanding of Mughals in Indian cinema was based on “love stories” such as Mughal-E-Azam and Jodhaa Akbar. Speaking to PeepingMoon, the director of The Empire said, “You see, everyone has the right to have their own opinion. I haven’t read this interview, so I don’t know what he’s got. Said. Kabir Khan is an experienced person and I have immense respect for him. If he says anything, there must be some weight behind it. What I have seen of Mughals in Indian cinema is this. is Mughal-E-Azam and Jodha Akbar. I think these are beautiful performances too because both are love stories. We are living in troubling and difficult times. “ She added, “I think we shouldn’t demonize anyone on the basis of religion alone. There are some very terrible things going on in the country right now. There are crimes against women and children. . Criminal activity should be demonized and I don’t know why we aren’t. Talk about that. Why do we bring religion into everything? I don’t pay much attention to religion when it comes to actions people. Last month, before The Empire was released, Kabir Khan spoke to Bollywood Hungama about the portrayal of Mughals in Hindi films. He had said: “I find this extremely problematic and disturbing, because what really annoys me is that this is done just to go with the popular narrative … If you want to demonize the Mughals, please base this on research and let us understand why; why they were the baddies that you think they were. Because if you research and read the story, it’s very hard to understand why they must be bad. ‘they were the first nation builders … He added: “It’s the easiest thing today, to demonize the Mughals and various other Muslim rulers that India has had at different times in its history. Trying to fit them into preconceived stereotypes is sorry. I unfortunately cannot respect these films, unfortunately. “ Read also | Before The Empire, Kabir Khan said he was “distressed” by films that demonized the Mughals: “They were nation builders” The Empire is an eight-part series based on the novel Empire of the Moghul: Raiders from the North, by Alex Rutherford. It includes Kunal Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Dino Morea, Drashti Dhami, among others. It was released last month on Disney + Hotstar. The series marks Mitakshara Kumar’s directorial debut.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/the-empire-director-mitakshara-kumar-reacts-to-kabir-khan-s-remark-on-mughals-portrayal-in-films-101630557117470.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos