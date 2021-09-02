Hollywoods Forever War on Terrorism, by Dante A. Ciampaglia

It was all inconceivable the scale, the carnage, the optics. Watching the September 11, 2001 attacks in real time, especially on television, was a desperate struggle for order as everything collapsed. For many of us, that tenuous hold was Hollywood. It’s like something out of a movie is a natural first reaction. With over a century of footage and an exponential growth in special effects technology, scenes of massive destruction have been accustomed to defying disbelief. But on that Technicolor blue morning 20 years ago, the script changed.

Two decades after September 11, the Never Forget plea appears redundant. The attacks were imprinted on a generation like the Kennedy assassination 38 years earlier. We couldn’t shake those memories even if we wanted to. What’s easy to forget, however, is that this was more than a one-day event. We live in the world created by September 11, from our fractured politics and surveillance economy to our Forever War foreign policy and militarized local police force. And, yes, our films.

Before September 11, Hollywood was no stranger to terrorism. Terrorists were reliable plots, both during the Cold War and the years after. They were typically European, like Hans Gruber (Die hard) or Ivan Korshunov (Air Force One). They could be freedom fighters hitting the heart of the West or soldiers of fortune hitting the heart of capitalism. Sometimes they were disgruntled American servicemen (Die harder, The rock) trying to make America even better. Ultimately, they were all cannon fodder in stories glorifying the rugged bravery of the true red-white-and-blue and the upbeat ingenuity of the gun-armed and freedom-loving authority figures us. all protecting from the invading forces of fear, chaos and doubt.

In 2001, we have become so accustomed to danger that it is no wonder that a crisis made for Hollywood is happening for real, no one in all Hollywood knows how to deal with it.

Cinema is an often contested national pastime, sometimes left for dead, but essentially enduring. The COVID-19 pandemic has tested its resilience like no event since September 11. But the threat was greater 20 years ago. In the pre-smartphone / social web era, the public square was the multiplex. After the attacks, we didn’t just worry about safety, we asked existential questions about what we wanted from movies and what movies were even in a world gone mad.

Viewers’ concerns were real, but Hollywood found itself embroiled in the picayune crisis of erasing World Trade Center plans from every upcoming project and generally modifying movies made months before 9/11 for fear that anyone be offended or, worse yet, remember the tragedy outside. For example, a plane hijacking scene was deleted from Arnold Schwarzeneggers Collateral damage (2002) before its release. The plot of a firefighter seeking revenge on the terrorists who killed his family did not seem to bother anyone.

Sony Spider Man (2002) was a microcosm of the absurdity of the early days. His first trailer, where Spider-Man weaves a web between the Trade Center towers to catch crooks, has been pulled. The studio tried to revise a shot from the film where the buildings were reflected in Spidey’s mask eyes but were unable to do so. And in a climactic fight between Spider-Man and the Green Goblin, New Yorkers who until now weren’t so cool with the superhero come to his defense, with one of them coming to his defense. exclaiming: You’re kidding one of us, you’re kidding all of us! A well-meaning nod, I’m sure, to national solidarity with New York (remember that?), But it always felt empty and silly.

The industry finally got its act together and, over the past 20 years, produced material that spoke and capitalized on the terrorist fears of nations and the nebula War on Terror. There are biopics, like W. (2008), Snowden (2016), and Vice (2018); cooking pots, like The kingdom (2007); Very important dramas, like Lions for lambs (2007) and Interpretation (2007); even a franchise, which started with Olympus has fallen (2013). But Hollywood’s favorite, by far, was the dramatization ripped from the headlines: World Trade Center (2006), United 93 (2006), Dark zero thirty (2012), Lone survivor (2013), American sniper (2014), 13 hours (2016), and 12 Strong (2018), to name a few.

There are a lot of stinks in the peloton. Hollywood has rarely been accused of prioritizing the authentic emotional experience over the empty-calorie cynicism of the tearful spectacle. But Tinseltown also gave us some classics.

One is Spike Lees The 25th hour (2002), arguably the best American film of the war, a Last Night of the Free drama set in New York City after 9/11, imbued to the core of uncertainty, anger and brotherhood who crossed the city after the attacks, and a capsule of a traumatized country at the onset of mourning. Team America: World Police (2004), by South Park designers Trey Parker and Matt Stone, is another. After three years of war in Afghanistan and a year of war in Iraq, the puppet puppet satire relentlessly engages well-meaning Hollywood liberals, toothless international bodies, North Korea and, more specifically, Pride of an America doomed to perpetual and endless vengeance. . It was and remains the most compelling dominant argument against allowing fear, retaliation and empty godliness to reshape the nation. And then there’s Kathryn Bigelows winner for best picture The Hurt Locker (2008), an incisive dissection of the psychology (and pathology) of our conflict addicted politics and culture. Bigelow uses an adrenaline-pumping soldier (Jeremy Renner) in Iraq to reflect who we are as a country: exceptionally skilled, courageous nihilist, and selfishly reckless. It’s a beautiful, anxious film that speaks directly to where America was five years after the start of the Iraq war and where it would stay for the foreseeable future.

The War on Terror gave a rudderless Hollywood an instant source of material. But when 9/11 sucked all the air out of American cinemas, it was replaced by the fumes and exhaust fumes of endless and incomprehensible violence. The war on terror has never been a genre; it was a genetic modification. There were films that explicitly broached the subject, but it manifested itself in every film. External threats were omnipresent; monitoring a given. The Dream Factory has become the Nightmare Mill.

For nearly a decade, it seemed like a lasting cinematic legacy of 9/11. And then came the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Before the turn of the century, superhero movies looked like expensive versions of, well, comics. Of Superman (1978) to Batman (1989), the good guys wore homemade costumes, the bad guys were focused on property and wealth, the stories were linked to the city, and the threats were local (even for a strange visitor from another world).

Spider Man sent flares that change was coming, but the turning point was Batman begins (2005). Christopher Nolans, the prestigious reinvention of the Batman myth is explicitly a story of terrorism, an underground group of aliens determined to cleanse the world of decadence and depravity. . Nolans Gotham is a city suffocated in a miasma of smoke and terror, a deliberate evocation of 9/11 to which Nolan returned in subsequent sequels The black Knight (2008) and The dark knight rises (2012). His Batman trilogy is dark, gloomy and an explicit commentary on the war on terror, urban attacks of Begin restitution and surveillance in The black Knight the safety pathos and economic anxiety created by a decade of war in Gets up.

Batman begins was successful, changing the math of superhero cinematic storytelling and creating an opportunity for Marvel Studios to start an experiment. Iron Man (2008), a relatively bright, fun, action-packed, character-driven adaptation of a B-level superhero, hit theaters with minimal expectations. It was also a fun, catchy hit with characters we wanted to hook up with and the teasing of a connected character universe. It also showed an American beset by terrorism and pushing it back.

Over the course of the 22 Infinity Saga films, Marvel has turned the superhero movie into Hollywood’s most lucrative business. And it’s not just thanks to the fanboys. As loud as they are, they cannot support an entire genre. What turned even the most hated comic book jock into, well, Marvel nerds, was dedication to a complicated world where victory is possible against all kinds of threats: jihadists, corrupt businessmen. , alien swarms, intergalactic ecoterrorists. The heroes are beaten and challenged and tragedy befalls them, but in the end they win. They save the world and, by the conclusion of the Infinity Saga, the universe from terrorist megalomania. And while these films are international hits, there is no doubt that America or, rather, America’s Promise is the model. After all, the leader of the Avengers, the first Avenger, is Captain America.

While there is a lot of hoo-hah about the Infinity Stones and superpowers, time travel, and the multiverse, these films are, at their core, wish fulfillment, group therapy, and pure escape. This annoys a certain spectator. A lot of these movies can be silly and superfluous, especially as they get darker and the stench of authoritarianism is pervasive. Critics are well taken. But in this time of perpetual crisis, it’s hard to blame viewers who flock to a bright, upbeat fantasy of good, witty guys kick ass like the Depression-era audience desperate for a reprieve, demanded scathing comedies and kicking musicals.

Despite all their flaws, superhero movies have brought back something like cinema life. Dreams, imagination and enthusiasm have replaced nightmares, despair and fear. But after 20 years of endless war, unhappy politics, disastrous economics, fractured civic life and now a pandemic, is it time for something more? And at what cost?

Marvel has no less than 25 projects, movies and TV shows to its name. And people are surely working hard on big screen versions of the withdrawal from Afghanistan and the humanitarian disaster at Kabul airport. We need a break from the crass cash-outs on the aftermath of tragedies and franchises. There is more to cinema than this binary. But this or that, with us or against us, is another legacy of 9/11, nationally and in Hollywood. Unless you want to give up the cinema, you have to choose: escape from superheroes or cynical despair?

I am not prepared to let theaters become another victim of the Eternal War. So make Marvel mine.