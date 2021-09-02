Death of Sidharth Shukla: Shweta Tiwari to Manoj Bajpayee, shocked Bollywood reacts

Famous Bigg Boss 13 Sidharth Shukla passed away from a sudden heart attack today, September 2. The Cooper Hospital in Mumbai has confirmed the news of his death. He was 40 years old. According to the hospital, Sidharth took medicine before sleeping and did not wake up. The news from Sidharth News sent shockwaves through the film and television industry.

Many celebrities have taken to social media to express their shock at Sidharth’s death. They also paid a final tribute:

Kiara Advani wrote: “My God this is heartbreaking !! May your soul RIP #SidharthShukla My deepest condolences to her family and loved ones (sic).”

Sonu Sood wrote: “Hard to believe he is no more, my deepest condolences go to his family. RIP my friend we will miss you (sic).”

Madhuri Dixit wrote: “It is simply amazing and shocking. You will always be remembered @sidharth_shukla. May your soul rest in peace. My sincere condolences to the family (sic).”

Manoj Bajpyee wrote: “OMG !!! It’s so shocking !!! Words will fail to describe the shock and the feeling of loss of his loved ones !!! May he rest in peace !!! No !!!! (sic). “

Shweta Tiwari expressed her shock and wrote: “What ??? This is heartbreaking (sic).”

Ali Fazal wrote: “Shocked to hear this news. It’s too early. Siddharth, may you rest in peace saathi. My prayers and condolences to the family at this difficult time (sic).

Parineeti Chopra was also shocked by the news of Sidharth’s sudden disappearance. She wrote: “Can’t process this. Rest in peace #SidharthShukla. You were truly loved, by millions (sic).”

Vicky Kaushal took advantage of her Instagram stories and forgave the death of Sidharth Shukla. He wrote: “Could not process this. So shocking. My deepest condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace (sic).”

Sidharth Malhotra wrote: “Absolutely shocking and heartbreaking. My condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace (sic).”

Singer Armaan Malik wrote: “I can’t process this news I just found out. Is it true? Please no. No #SiddharthShukla (sic).”

TV actor Hiten Tejwani wrote: “Big Boss winner #SiddharthShukla has passed away. #Rip Brother! (Sic).”

Comedian Kapil Sharma wrote: “Oh my God, this is really shocking and heartbreaking, my condolences to the family and my prayers for the soul of the deceased. Om Shanti (sic).”

Karishma Tanna shared a black and white photo of Sidharth Shukla and wrote: “Hard to believe he is no more, my sincere condolences go to his family RIP my friend we will miss you (sic).”

Raveena Tandon wrote: “Omg! I can’t believe this news! I still hope it’s not true! So successful and hardworking, too young to go (sic).”

Nimrat Kaur wrote: “Sincere condolences to the relatives of the late Sidharth Shukla. Terribly shocking and distressing news (sic) ”.

Ritesh Deshmukh wrote: “Shocked beyond words !! Gone too fast. Condolences to his family, to his loved ones. – He was loved by millions. #SiddharthShukla we will miss you – rest in peace brother. Om Shanti ( sic). “

Ranvir Shorey was absolutely shocked and saddened by the news. He wrote: “Absolutely shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of #SiddharthShuklas. He was so young! Life is so unpredictable. My condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti (sic).”

Abhinav Shukla wrote: “Deeply saddened, I lost a friend, we started our career together from Gladrags, we worked together twice. Not finished my brother! You left us heartbroken (sic). “

Sidharth is survived by his mother and two sisters.