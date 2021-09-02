Entertainment
Death of Sidharth Shukla: Shweta Tiwari to Manoj Bajpayee, shocked Bollywood reacts
Famous Bigg Boss 13 Sidharth Shukla passed away from a sudden heart attack today, September 2. The Cooper Hospital in Mumbai has confirmed the news of his death. He was 40 years old. According to the hospital, Sidharth took medicine before sleeping and did not wake up. The news from Sidharth News sent shockwaves through the film and television industry.
Many celebrities have taken to social media to express their shock at Sidharth’s death. They also paid a final tribute:
Kiara Advani wrote: “My God this is heartbreaking !! May your soul RIP #SidharthShukla My deepest condolences to her family and loved ones (sic).”
Gosh this is heartbreaking !!
May your soul RIP #SidharthShukla
My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones pic.twitter.com/U8nV2bef8V
Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) September 2, 2021
Sonu Sood wrote: “Hard to believe he is no more, my deepest condolences go to his family. RIP my friend we will miss you (sic).”
Hard to believe that he is no more, my sincere condolences go to his family RIP my friend, you will be missed. pic.twitter.com/B9my98mrb7
son sood (@SonuSood) September 2, 2021
Madhuri Dixit wrote: “It is simply amazing and shocking. You will always be remembered @sidharth_shukla. May your soul rest in peace. My sincere condolences to the family (sic).”
It’s just amazing and shocking. You will always remember @sidharth_shukla. May your soul rest in peace. My sincere condolences to the family
Madhuri Dixit Nene (@Madhurisaid) September 2, 2021
Manoj Bajpyee wrote: “OMG !!! It’s so shocking !!! Words will fail to describe the shock and the feeling of loss of his loved ones !!! May he rest in peace !!! No !!!! (sic). “
OMG !!! It’s so shocking !!! Words will fail to describe the shock and the feeling of loss of his loved ones !!! May he be at peace !!! No !!!! https://t.co/HmcF1ppJFX
manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) September 2, 2021
Shweta Tiwari expressed her shock and wrote: “What ??? This is heartbreaking (sic).”
Ali Fazal wrote: “Shocked to hear this news. It’s too early. Siddharth, may you rest in peace saathi. My prayers and condolences to the family at this difficult time (sic).
Shocked to hear this news. It’s too early. Siddharth, may you rest in peace saathi. My prayers and condolences to the family at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/zEsimZdyFb
Ali Fazal M // (@ alifazal9) September 2, 2021
Parineeti Chopra was also shocked by the news of Sidharth’s sudden disappearance. She wrote: “Can’t process this. Rest in peace #SidharthShukla. You were truly loved, by millions (sic).”
Could not process this. Rest in peace #SidharthShukla. You were truly loved, by millions. pic.twitter.com/Wj2E7OYF9f
Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 2, 2021
Vicky Kaushal took advantage of her Instagram stories and forgave the death of Sidharth Shukla. He wrote: “Could not process this. So shocking. My deepest condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace (sic).”
Sidharth Malhotra wrote: “Absolutely shocking and heartbreaking. My condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace (sic).”
Singer Armaan Malik wrote: “I can’t process this news I just found out. Is it true? Please no. No #SiddharthShukla (sic).”
I cannot process this news that I just found out. Is it true? Please no. No #SiddharthShukla
ARMAAN MALIK (@ ArmaanMalik22) September 2, 2021
TV actor Hiten Tejwani wrote: “Big Boss winner #SiddharthShukla has passed away. #Rip Brother! (Sic).”
Grand Boss winner #SiddharthShukla has left us. #Tear Brother!
hitentejwani (@tentej) September 2, 2021
Comedian Kapil Sharma wrote: “Oh my God, this is really shocking and heartbreaking, my condolences to the family and my prayers for the soul of the deceased. Om Shanti (sic).”
Oh my god this is really shocking and heartbreaking, my condolences to the family and my prayers for the soul of the deceased Om Shanti https://t.co/BuyIepJjEi
Kapil Sharma (@ KapilSharmaK9) September 2, 2021
Karishma Tanna shared a black and white photo of Sidharth Shukla and wrote: “Hard to believe he is no more, my sincere condolences go to his family RIP my friend we will miss you (sic).”
Hard to believe that he is no more, my sincere condolences go to his family RIP my friend, you will be missed. pic.twitter.com/tqNjeudIHV
Karishma Tanna (@KARISHMAK_TANNA) September 2, 2021
Raveena Tandon wrote: “Omg! I can’t believe this news! I still hope it’s not true! So successful and hardworking, too young to go (sic).”
Nimrat Kaur wrote: “Sincere condolences to the relatives of the late Sidharth Shukla. Terribly shocking and distressing news (sic) ”.
Sincere condolences to the relatives of the late Sidharth Shukla. Terribly shocking and distressing news.
Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) September 2, 2021
Ritesh Deshmukh wrote: “Shocked beyond words !! Gone too fast. Condolences to his family, to his loved ones. – He was loved by millions. #SiddharthShukla we will miss you – rest in peace brother. Om Shanti ( sic). “
Ranvir Shorey was absolutely shocked and saddened by the news. He wrote: “Absolutely shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of #SiddharthShuklas. He was so young! Life is so unpredictable. My condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti (sic).”
Absolutely shocked and saddened to learn #SiddharthShuklas disappearance. He was so young! Life is so unpredictable. My condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti.
Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) September 2, 2021
Abhinav Shukla wrote: “Deeply saddened, I lost a friend, we started our career together from Gladrags, we worked together twice. Not finished my brother! You left us heartbroken (sic). “
Deeply saddened, lost a friend, we started our career together at Gladrags, worked together twice. Not brother! You left us Heartbroken!
Abhinav Shukla (@ ashukla09) September 2, 2021
Sidharth is survived by his mother and two sisters.
