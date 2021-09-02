Today in History – The Boston Globe





In 1666, the Great Fire of London broke out. In 1789, the United States Treasury Department was established. In 1864, during the Civil War, the forces of Union General William T. Shermans occupied Atlanta. In 1944, during World War II, Navy pilot Lt. George Herbert Walker Bush was shot down by Japanese forces while completing a bombing raid on the Bonin Islands. (Bush was rescued by the crew of the USS Finback submarine; both of his crew, however, died.) In 1945, Japan officially surrendered in ceremonies aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay, ending World War II. In 1960, American Wilma Rudolph won the first of three gold medals at the Summer Olympics in Rome, finishing the 100 meters in 11 seconds. In 1963, Alabama Governor George C. Wallace prevented the integration of Tuskegee High School by surrounding the building with state soldiers. The CBS Evening News with Walter Cronkite was extended from 15 minutes to 30 minutes, becoming the first half-hour network television newscast. In 1969, in what some see as the birth of the Internet, two computers connected to the University of California, Los Angeles, passed test data via a 15-foot cable. In 1998, a Swissair MD-11 airliner crashed off the coast of Nova Scotia, killing all 229 people on board. In 2005, a National Guard convoy filled with food, water and medicine arrived in New Orleans four days after Hurricane Katrina. In 2008, Republicans assaulted Barack Obama as the most liberal and least experienced White House candidate in history at their convention in St. Paul, Minnesota, and enthusiastically touted their own man, John McCain. , as being ready to lead the nation. In 2011, in a dramatic turnaround, President Barack Obama cleaned up a proposed clean air regulation aimed at reducing smog, giving in to bitter protests from businesses and congressional Republicans who complained the rule would kill jobs in the city. the struggling economy of the Americas. In 2016, President Barack Obama left for China on his last official trip to Asia. Tropical Storm Hermine struck Florida as a Category 1 hurricane, sweeping through beachside buildings and knocking down trees on homes. Samsung Electronics recalled all of its Galaxy Note 7 smartphones after discovering that the batteries of some of the flagship gadgets had exploded or caught fire. In 2018, Senator John McCain was laid to rest on a grassy hill at the US Naval Academy, after a horse-drawn caisson carrying the Senators’ coffin led a procession of mourners from the academy chapel. at his cemetery. In 2019, a fire swept through a boat carrying recreational divers anchored near an island off the southern California coast; the captain and four other crew members managed to escape the flames, but 34 people trapped below died. In 2020, Daniel Prude’s family released video and recordings showing Prude died of asphyxiation after a group of police in Rochester, New York put a hood over his head and smashed his face. against the sidewalk for two minutes. (Prude, a black man, died after being taken out of the resuscitation system in March, seven days after meeting with police.) The German government said Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny had been poisoned with the same Soviet-era type of nerve agent than the British. authorities identified in a 2018 attack on a former Russian spy; Experts say the results strongly underscored the Russian state’s involvement in the poisoning of Navalny, who was recovering in a German hospital.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bostonglobe.com/2021/09/02/metro/today-history/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos