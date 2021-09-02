“Become Led Zeppelin” and more Fest titles – The Hollywood Reporter





Official competition STARS Antonio Banderas, Penelope Cruz DIRECTORS Mariano Cohn, Gaston Duprat SALES Photos of the protagonist BUZZING This Spanish-language comedy imagines Cruz and Banderas as a world-famous director and a Hollywood star, respectively, who are brought together by a billionaire businessman to fulfill his vanity project. The allure of Spain’s two biggest stars reunited onscreen for an entire movie (their only common screen time to date was the foreground blink and miss in Pedro Almodóvar’s film I’m so excited) should get buyers to run. Promises STAR Isabelle Huppert DIRECTOR Thomas kruithof SALES She Driver BUZZING Huppert plays the intrepid and ambitious mayor of a city outside of Paris in this French political drama. The actress’ dedicated global fan base ensures that international arthouse distributors will give her a long look. Amira DIRECTOR Mohamed diab SALES Pyramid International BUZZING This is the second album by Egyptian director Diab, whose low-budget debut, Shock – a political drama set entirely in a police van – wowed audiences in Cannes in 2016. His latest look at the Israeli-Palestinian conflict from a whole new perspective: a family drama inspired by the real phenomenon of Palestinian prisoners getting out smuggled their sperm to conceive while still in prison. Tom Burke and Ruth Wilson in “True Things”.

WITH THE AUTHORIZATION OF TIFF Real things STARS Ruth Wilson, Tom Burke DIRECTOR Harry wootliff SALES Office BUZZING The psychological drama features two of Britain’s most exciting talents – Wilson (Luther, Its dark materials) and Burke (Memory) – as two strangers who find themselves caught in a wild and extremely destructive sex relationship, tailoring tailor-made clothes Real things for quality cinema distributors (or high-end streamers). Become directed Zeppelin DIRECTOR Bernard Mac Mahon SALES Altitude / Submarine BUZZING Music documentaries cost a dime, but this feature film about iconic rockers Led Zeppelin is the first and only document the band has agreed to participate in. Fans and specialist distributors will tune their air guitars for this look. on Zeppelin’s meteoric rise to stardom, directed by the team behind the acclaimed BBC docuseries American epic. Dominique Sanda in “Le paradis du paon”.

2021 VIVO FILM, MATCH FACTORY PRODUCTION Peacock paradise STARS Alba Rohrwacher, Dominique Sanda DIRECTOR Laura bispuri SALES The match factory BUZZING With his first two feature films, 2015’s Sworn Virgin and 2018 My daughter, which Strand Releasing picked up for distribution in the United States, Italian author Bispuri has carved out a reputation for his intimate and beautifully performed relationship dramas. The growing audience of international arthouse fans should spark chords for this look at the complex family dynamic that emerges at a birthday celebration, which stars Italian star and muse Bispuri Rohrwacher (Wonders, I am love). This story first appeared in the August 25 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

