Entertainment
The author of the peninsula offers a collection of words, fine art
PORT TOWNSEND – Gathers: Frolic exuberantly with noise and energy.
Observer : A person who only works when someone is watching.
Scaramouche: A swagger who is secretly a coward.
These are just a few entries in Joe Gillard’s “The Little Book of Lost Words”, an illustrated collection of colorful terms people used from the 16th to the 20th centuries.
Gillard, who lives on a farm outside Chimacum with his wife, novelist and educator Nicole Persun, calls himself “a word nerd and history buff” who has researched “Lost Words” in the university libraries, on the Internet and in second-hand bookstores.
He and Persun love the 17th century Scottish word fly.
According to Gillard’s book, this means “roll up your socks before you put them on” or “fold the socks inside out in pairs”, or just “fold something over.” “
As he does with every word lost and found, Gillard gives an example of how to insert flype into a sentence: “He was forty years old, but his mother still stole his socks and put them next to his pennies.” – folded clothes.
The author hopes readers will have a little fun with this.
The archaic words described a variety of specific feelings and behaviors, Gillard said, and some might be useful today.
What would you say growls, A Scottish dialect from the 1800s meaning eagerly watching someone eating, hoping they will give you some of their food?
Or gongous, 20th century English slang for a person who watches and watches instead of participating?
To illustrate the strange words, Gillard uses fine art from similar eras: Gathers, for example, has next to it the painting “Three dancing nymphs and a Cupid lying in a landscape” circa 1772 attributed to Antonio Zucchi.
Obtaining permissions for dozens of paintings was “definitely the hardest part of the process,” said Gillard.
He’s worked with institutions like the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City – where, he happily reports, his book is available in the gift shop.
Gillard is also a multitasking. His daytime job is at the Centrum, where he orchestrates advertising and marketing for events such as the Ukulele Workshop September 11-12 and the Creative Aging Conference December 10.
Online, he is the creator of HistoryHustle.com, a platform with lists, videos, articles, quizzes and educational resources for history buffs. The website and its social media pages – Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest – have more than 600,000 followers, said Gillard.
His literary agent has expressed interest in another wordbook, he added, and if he were to embark on such a project, he would want to further explore languages beyond English.
Gillard sees the post as a way to expand the History Hustle brand.
Author branding is another interest, and Gillard is expected to give a presentation on the subject at the San Miguel Literary Sala, a writers’ conference later this month in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico. .
He and Persun had originally planned to go there. Instead, the conference will be online at sanmiguelliterarysala.org.
The life of a writer-marketer-website builder is a combination of two “lost words” terms, perhaps: being a picturesque, 19th century English for someone whose existence is full of passion, leisure and fun, and to be shaken, yet another dialect from the 1800s for exhausted or tired from hard work.
________
Jefferson County Senior Reporter Diane Urbani de la Paz can be reached at 360-417-3509 or [email protected]
Sources
2/ https://www.peninsuladailynews.com/entertainment/peninsula-author-offers-collection-of-words-fine-art/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]