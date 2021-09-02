The author of the peninsula offers a collection of words, fine art

PORT TOWNSEND – Gathers: Frolic exuberantly with noise and energy.

Observer : A person who only works when someone is watching.

Scaramouche: A swagger who is secretly a coward.

These are just a few entries in Joe Gillard’s “The Little Book of Lost Words”, an illustrated collection of colorful terms people used from the 16th to the 20th centuries.

Gillard, who lives on a farm outside Chimacum with his wife, novelist and educator Nicole Persun, calls himself “a word nerd and history buff” who has researched “Lost Words” in the university libraries, on the Internet and in second-hand bookstores.

He and Persun love the 17th century Scottish word fly.

According to Gillard’s book, this means “roll up your socks before you put them on” or “fold the socks inside out in pairs”, or just “fold something over.” “

As he does with every word lost and found, Gillard gives an example of how to insert flype into a sentence: “He was forty years old, but his mother still stole his socks and put them next to his pennies.” – folded clothes.

The author hopes readers will have a little fun with this.

The archaic words described a variety of specific feelings and behaviors, Gillard said, and some might be useful today.

What would you say growls, A Scottish dialect from the 1800s meaning eagerly watching someone eating, hoping they will give you some of their food?

Or gongous, 20th century English slang for a person who watches and watches instead of participating?

To illustrate the strange words, Gillard uses fine art from similar eras: Gathers, for example, has next to it the painting “Three dancing nymphs and a Cupid lying in a landscape” circa 1772 attributed to Antonio Zucchi.

Obtaining permissions for dozens of paintings was “definitely the hardest part of the process,” said Gillard.

He’s worked with institutions like the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City – where, he happily reports, his book is available in the gift shop.

Gillard is also a multitasking. His daytime job is at the Centrum, where he orchestrates advertising and marketing for events such as the Ukulele Workshop September 11-12 and the Creative Aging Conference December 10.

Online, he is the creator of HistoryHustle.com, a platform with lists, videos, articles, quizzes and educational resources for history buffs. The website and its social media pages – Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest – have more than 600,000 followers, said Gillard.

His literary agent has expressed interest in another wordbook, he added, and if he were to embark on such a project, he would want to further explore languages ​​beyond English.

Gillard sees the post as a way to expand the History Hustle brand.

Author branding is another interest, and Gillard is expected to give a presentation on the subject at the San Miguel Literary Sala, a writers’ conference later this month in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico. .

He and Persun had originally planned to go there. Instead, the conference will be online at sanmiguelliterarysala.org.

The life of a writer-marketer-website builder is a combination of two “lost words” terms, perhaps: being a picturesque, 19th century English for someone whose existence is full of passion, leisure and fun, and to be shaken, yet another dialect from the 1800s for exhausted or tired from hard work.

Jefferson County Senior Reporter Diane Urbani de la Paz can be reached at 360-417-3509 or [email protected]



