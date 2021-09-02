Sara Ali Khan introduces herself as a man at the airport does not recognize her. Watch | Bollywood





Sara Ali Khan was spotted by photographers Thursday morning as she arrived at Mumbai airport with her mother Amrita Singh. They asked Sara to pose for photos as she lined up to enter the terminal. A passenger, who was standing behind her in the queue, did not know who she was. In a video shared online by a paparazzi account, Sara could be seen introducing herself as the man behind her asked her what her name was. She wore a mask on her face to protect herself from Covid-19. Fans took to the comments section to react to Sara’s video. She is so humble. Very well behaved girl. God bless her, wrote one, while others used down-to-earth words and love to describe her. + Sara has just returned from a trip to Ladakh with Radhika Madan and Jasleen Royal. She documented the trip on Instagram by regularly sharing photos and videos, much to the delight of her fans. Last month, Sara was seen in the front line of the Discovery + mission, in which she performed vigorous drills and trained with Force Veerangana, an all-female commando unit from India. Sara made her Bollywood debut alongside Sushant Singh Rajput in December 2018 with Kedarnath. She also starred in Simmba, Love Aaj Kal and Coolie No 1. We will see her next in Atrangi Re, alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The film, directed by Aanand L Rai, ended in March and she commemorated the occasion with an Instagram post. See also | Sara Ali Khan shares new video with apologies to Saif Ali Khan, Amrita Singh: Naak kaat di maine Sara thanked Aanand for his unconditional love, unwavering support, the best Indian darshan (tour) and the delicious khana (food), among others. She called Dhanush useful, motivating and inspiring, and thanked him for introducing her to amazing music and mouth-watering varieties of South Indian cuisine. And thank you so much @akshaykumar sir for bringing so much love, laughs, energy and positivity to our set and sorry for pestering you for pictures in all of our costumes sir, she wrote about from Akshay.

