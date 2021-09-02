Connect with us

Bigg Boss 13 winner actor Sidharth Shukla dies of heart attack at 40

Sidharth Shukla | Twitter / @ sidharth_shukla

Bombay: Popular TV and film actor Sidharth Shukla, best known for his role in longtime TV series Balika Vadhu, died on Thursday, an official at Cooper Hospital said. He was 40 years old.

Shukla suffered a massive heart attack in the morning, we learn.

He is survived by his mother and two sisters.

“He was brought to hospital dead some time ago,” the senior hospital official told PTI.

Shukla started her showbiz career as a model and made her acting debut with a starring role on the TV show “Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na”. He then appeared in shows such as “Jaane Pehchaane Se… Ye Ajnabbi”, “Love U Zindagi” but has become a household name with “Balika Vadhu”.

He has also appeared on reality shows including “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6”, “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7” and “Bigg Boss 13”.

In 2014, Shukla made his Bollywood debut with “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania” produced by Karan Johar, where he played a supporting role.

