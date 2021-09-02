Popular Bollywod actor and reality TV star was 40 – deadline





Sidharth Shukla, the Indian actor and reality TV star, has passed away suddenly at the age of 40. Numerous reports from India indicate that Shukla suffered a heart attack. The BBC could not confirm the cause, but spoke to a doctor at a local hospital in Mumbai who confirmed the actor was dead upon admission to the facility. Tributes poured in this morning for Shukla, including Indian stars Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Kiara Advani and more. Scroll down to see them. Shukla started her modeling career before making her first appearance in the TV series Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. After continuing to work on the small screen in popular soap operas and reality shows, the actor made his Bollywood debut in the 2014 romantic comedy. Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. It would continue to host concerts on shows, including India has talent 6, before participating in the long series of reality TV Big boss 13, which he won, cementing his position as a leading figure in Indian popular culture. Here are some of the tributes that were paid to Shukla today: Could not process this. Rest in peace #SidharthShukla. You were truly loved, by millions. pic.twitter.com/Wj2E7OYF9f – Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 2, 2021 Both life and death are baffling. But when someone as young as #SidharthShukla dies suddenly, we are very sad … Condolences to his family.

RIP Sidharth pic.twitter.com/en1RJVuj8k – Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 2, 2021 Gosh this is heartbreaking !!

May your soul RIP #SidharthShukla

My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones pic.twitter.com/U8nV2bef8V – Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) September 2, 2021 Some people come into our lives and leave footprints. What we once loved can never be lost.

With heavy hearts and wet eyes we say goodbye

You will be a part of us, always, forever and more. Sid, we will miss you.#TEAR #SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/ani44lGALy – Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) September 2, 2021 OMG !!! It’s so shocking !!! Words will fail to describe the shock and the feeling of loss of his loved ones !!! May he be at peace !!! No !!!! https://t.co/HmcF1ppJFX – manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) September 2, 2021 Shocked beyond words !! Gone too too soon. Condolences to his family, his relatives. – He was loved by millions. #SiddharthShukla you will be missed – rest in peace my brother. Om Shanti https://t.co/gvttNVDHxh – Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 2, 2021

