Siddharth Shukla died of heart attack: Bollywood reactions

Reactions to Siddharth Shukla’s death: Bollywood shocked at Siddharth Shukla’s death, stars say – there is no confidence in life

Reactions to the death of Siddharth Shukla

Bindu Dara Singh said, “Very shocking news, I can’t believe it. Such a fit man and such a handsome man has left us and gone. There is no confidence in life. These two years have been very difficult. If even such a fit man is not safe, then we should all be careful. Siddharth’s departure is a great loss for all of us.

Manoj Muntashir said: “I have the same memories with Siddharth as a friend with a friend. We have worked a lot together for television. I’ve written many shows he’s worked on. Most of them have been very successful. Regarding Siddharth, I think the words I have written should be spoken by such a person who has the power to say and understand those words. He was a down to earth man, his best part was that he was far from fame and pride. He was an expert in many types of jobs. We have lost a big name in the world of television.

Rahul Vaidya said: “I don’t know how to react to this. I’m in Chandigarh, I got the information by phone. Siddharth and I used to train together quite often in the gym. That’s why we used to talk. I also met his mother and sisters. I remember the faces of these people. May God give him the strength to endure this pain. Rahul said, “When I was in Big Boss he helped me a lot. His personality was like a coconut, hard on the outside and soft on the inside. Let me talk about it. I still can’t believe it. I will reach Mumbai in the evening and will also go to his place. I have no words to express my sadness.

Himanshi Khurana said, “I was still asleep when I heard this news, I asked if it was confirmed, no one is kidding. I called Asim and asked him. He said brother, I’m shaking, how can that happen. It’s amazing, it seems like we are in such a rush but it can all be finished in no time. He also worked for many OTT platforms and suddenly such news came. The last time we met at Salman Khan’s party we talked a lot and had fun. It has become like a dream to us that what we were talking about is not here today. Whatever relationship may have been between us, but today it’s hard to believe this news.