Day 14 at the NYS fair: handpicked menu and program of the day

Geddes, NY Today is Armed Forces Day at the State Fair, so current and former members of the military enter for free. The regular big ceremony will not take place this year, but there will be a small gathering at noon at the monuments in front of the Horticulture Building.

At 2 p.m., meet Paul Davie and some of the area’s top musicians perform Beatles music at Chevy Court. We got a clue of it in Boscos on Restaurant Row the other day, and it was enough to clear the calendar.

In the meantime, try foods and drinks you’ve never tasted before. If you’re lucky, you might meet Bandaloni, the one-man-band that plays all kinds of rock and country classics on The Row. He has always played at the Fair.

Warning: You think you’ll be sticking around for a song before reloading at the West End Beer Tent. Before you know it, you’ll have spent 30 minutes sobering up trying to figure out how a musician can make so much sound with two hands, two legs and one voice.

Menu of the day

I write about food for syracuse.com and The Post-Standard, I count on readers to tell me what’s good about downtown New York. This is exactly what I rely on during the State Fair. I always take your suggestions and highlight the best food and drink here. If you eat or drink something that blows your mind, text me (315-382-1984) and I’ll give it a try. I could even join you for a meal and foot the bill. I do this every day of the Fair. So, let’s set our table:

Having dinner: Shrimp & Grits at Oh My Darling near the Midway Entrance ($ 11)

A year ago, I wrote about a guy and his family who had spent every day of every State Fair since 1999 in an RV … until then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo canceled it last year due to the pandemic. After a forced sabbatical, Pat OBrien visited the Fair yesterday and made up for lost time.

We met for a drink next to Chevy Court at the Courtside bar while listening to the cover of Tiger Journeys Still They Ride. (By the way, Tiger and the band Off the Reservation will be there from 1:15 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, just before a Journey tribute band takes the Chevy Court stage. He’s REALLY good! I’ll be there.)

Pat O’Brien (left) eventually returned to the Fair. He wanted to see Tiger perform his favorite Journey song. Charlie Miller | [email protected]

OK sorry. Return to menu. Patsy wanted to buy a sausage sandwich from Basilios, and maybe a gyroscope from Kikis. But he had heard so much about the Oh My Darling booth that replaced Tullys. It was time for shrimp and oatmeal.

Rob McAdams has been with Oh my darling ever since they opened their restaurant on Salina Street in downtown Syracuse a few years ago. He invented this recipe. These are cheesy groats, made from standard corn, but with gouda and parmesan and roasted red pepper. It simmers until it reaches a creamy, porridge-like consistency. Your mouth will immediately think that it looks a bit like hot cream of wheat cereal, but your tongue will quickly correct that notion and say it’s tasty and tasty, and then your conscience will say it’s definitely not as good for it. you. (Who cares? It’s the fair!) Rob finishes it off with some gigantic shrimp that he was dipped in an IPA beer batter before hitting the fryer.

Rob McAdams, a chef for Oh My Darling in downtown Syracuse, serves a healthy serving of his shrimp and grits at their State Fair booth. Charlie Miller | [email protected]

To drink: Stoneyard Brewing Co.s Peach Kolsch in the restaurant ($ 7)

Today’s drink comes from reader Kenny Feldman. He and his 14-year-old daughter, Zaz, took the train here on Sunday from their Manhattan home. He said they tried most of my menu suggestions during their visit and he wondered why I didn’t recommend this refreshing beer.

That’s a great question, Kenny. The answer? Because I am an idiot. If I had known there was such a bright, crisp beer from Brockport that I would like on a hot, humid day, I would have had one sooner.

To thank Kenny and Zaz, I bought them some tacos from the Taco Meet Plantain stand, located just around the corner from the beer stand serving this gem.

Unfortunately they had a train to catch, so we couldn’t collect too many cups of this Kolsch, but we traded in our favorite fair trade foods and will be back next year.

(They were hoping to stop by the Tiki Turtle booth in the Colonnade for another picklewich. I hope they did.)

Peach Kolsch from Stoneyard Brewing Co. on draft in the restaurant. Charlie Miller | [email protected]

>> Detailed daily schedule for Thursday, September 2

Concerts

>> BeatleCuse2 p.m. at Chevy Court

>> Brown skin strip2 p.m. at Chevy Park

>> Spaceship with Mickey Thomas7 p.m. at Chevy Court

>> Roots8 p.m. at Chevy Park

The basics of the show

Tickets: Admission this year is $ 3 at the door; children under 12 are free daily, and children 65 and over have free entry. The Fair will not accept cash at the gates this year. Buy your tickets in advance on etix or use a credit card at a nearby kiosk.

Hours: Door open at 11 a.m. daily this year, three hours later than previous shows. Buildings close at 10 p.m., but the Midway closes at 11 p.m.

Car park: The car parks surrounding the exhibition center can accommodate more than 23,000 cars. Parking costs $ 5 (advance sales or EZ-Pass) for all prizes. They will not accept cash this year. (Click here to parking plan and directions.)

Masks: Face masks are mandatory for everyone inside buildings. If you are vaccinated, you do not have to wear one outside. Workers will have masks available at each entrance to the buildings.

Other rules: You can bring coolers with food and non-alcoholic drinks. Animals are not accepted, unless they are working or competing dogs. All bags, backpacks, coolers, handbags and fanny packs are permitted but subject to a search upon entry. You cannot bring firearms or other weapons, signs, roller skates, skateboards, or bicycles to the field.

