Read THRs Day 2 Digital Festival Daily – The Hollywood Reporter





Hollywood journalist released its second digital daily issue of the Venice Film Festival, which features an overview of the festival’s missing film market, a discussion with Jamie Lee Curtis on receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award and the special tribute she received on the set of Halloween, and details on Joel Edgerton and Sigourney Weaver’s new film, among others. “It is the last bastion of film romantics” Sorry, Cannes, but this year Venice has beaten you. Again. The combination on the Lido of the big budget blockbusters Dune, Halloween kills, The last duel – with premium arthouse and independent titles – Pablo Larraín’s Spencer with Kristen Stewart, the film by Ana Lily Amirpour Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon, Shirin Neshat Land of dreams starring Sheila Vand and Matt Dillon – makes Venice the star among the A-list festivals of 2021. Even the late start of Cannes – the French festival was held in July instead of May of this year – is unlikely to restrict the Venice style or threaten the Italian event’s position as the # 1 festival launch pad for fall releases and awards season. All that’s missing is a market. THR take a look at the only thing the Lido lacks is a dedicated film market. Jamie Lee Curtis: “We Are All Survivors” When Jamie Lee Curtis learned that she was going to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Venice Film Festival, her first reaction was of surprise. That feeling didn’t stem from a lack of self-confidence during her 43-year acting career, which has covered just about every genre and includes horror classics such as Fog and Prom evening as well as stylish commercial thrillers like True lies and Knives out. The iconic Screaming Queen, daughter of Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis, says it’s just “weird” to think about a trip of a lifetime. In Halloween kills, which will have its world premiere on September 8 in Venice (Universal will release the David Gordon Green-directed film on October 15), Curtis is reprising the role of post-feminist heroine Laurie Strode, with at least one more release slated for Halloween ends, which begins production in January. The actress caught up THR and spoke about her work with John Cleese and Lindsay Lohan and the sense of gratitude and community she feels every time she walks on a set. Advice from Joel Edgerton and Sigourney Weaver The master gardener Veteran Writer and Director Paul Schrader (First reformed, Taxi driver), which unveils its latest feature film, The card counter, competing at the Venice Film Festival this week, has found the tracks for his next film. Joel Edgerton (The Underground Railroad, Magnet, Gift) and Sigourney Weaver (Avatar, Extraterrestrial) signed to co-star in The Master Gardener. THR more details on the film based on an original script by Schrader. Click here To download THR‘s Venice Day 2 Digital Daily. Click here To download THR‘s Venice Day 1 Digital Daily.

