Alexandre Moratto talks about entry to “7 prisoners” festival – The Hollywood Reporter

Three years after making a name for himself with his impressive debut feature Socrates, Brazilian-American filmmaker Alexandre Moratto returns with another story examining the struggles faced by those living on the fringes of society in Brazil. While Socrates – which won Moratto the Someone to Watch prize at the Independent Spirit Awards – dealt with extreme poverty and homophobia, 7 prisoners, premiering in Venice’s new Horizons Extra section and hitting Netflix this year, explores the horrors of modern day slavery, following a young boy (Socrates Christian Malheiros) drawn from the countryside to Sao Paulo to work in a junkyard. Once there, however, he finds himself under the operational control of his abusive owner (Rodrigo Santoro), whose brutal operation also includes human trafficking.

Talk to Hollywood journalist, Moratto discussed the inspiration for the film, his collaboration with the UN for his research, and why he gave an actual victim of human trafficking a key role.

What was the initial inspiration for 7 prisoners?

I was posted for my first film, Socrates, and working in Brazil for three months. One night I was watching TV – it was quite late and I couldn’t sleep – and a special was broadcast on modern slavery and human trafficking in Brazil. In less than two minutes, I was like, “This is interesting. And then when you saw some of the footage… there was a worker in San Paulo who literally had an ankle chain. I saw that and thought, “This is an alpha global city in the 21st century. I just couldn’t get this scene out of my mind.

How did you study the question of modern slavery?

I dug as deeply as possible. I started with an Excel spreadsheet, which I simply put every item I could find. There are many high profile journalists who have dedicated their careers to this subject. I met one of them and had a very in-depth conversation. But while I was writing the script, I always felt like I didn’t go far enough. A friend of mine was working in partnership with the Brazilian Ministry of Labor and the UN to do a week of interviews and training courses with people who had survived human trafficking in Brazil, and she invited me to follow her for a week. It was the most humiliating experience. And the biggest highlight of it all was that one of our cast members spent six months in a sweatshop when he immigrated to Brazil.

Did you choose him specifically because of his experience?

I wanted people who survived slavery in the movie, but it’s so hard to find people who are ready to deal with it, emotionally. But he was very ready to tackle it, and I think it was very cathartic for him.

7 prisoners

Courtesy of TIFF

You have also chosen Christian Malheiros, your star of Socrates, again in the lead.

Yes, I wrote the role for him – I wanted to work with him again because we had a really good collaboration in Socrates. It was his first film role. I auditioned 1,000 kids and he beat them all – he’s so interesting to watch. Socrates was his great escape. He was nominated for the Independent Spirit Award, competing with Ethan Hawke and Joaquin Phoenix. From there he got a role in setting, the Brazilian crime drama from Netflix. And this show just exploded. So he’s a big rising star in Brazil now.

What stage did Netflix get on board 7 prisoners?

It was quite early. I was developing the script and Ramin Bahrani, who has been my mentor since I was in film school, introduced it to Netflix. He was doing The White Tiger with them, put it in front of them and, voila, the rest is history.

Ramin was your producer on Socrates also. How did this collaboration start?

I was 17 and in my first year of film school at UNC of the Arts, I discovered this internship program with Ramin. He needed someone who spoke Spanish to go out and look for non-professionals for some of the Latinx roles in his third film, Goodbye Solo. I lied and told him I spoke Spanish. But I found out after a few months, so the lie became the truth! But I was so blown away by Ramin’s movies and the stories he told, so I stuck with him, and he was giving me comments on my shorts. So when it was time for me to graduate and start working on projects, I really wanted to keep collaborating, so I sent my scripts to him. And that’s how our relationship has grown and grown over the years.

This story first appeared in the daily issue of The Hollywood Reporter on September 2 at the Venice International Film Festival.