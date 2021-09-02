Why Venice is the model for film festivals in the era of the pandemic – The Hollywood Reporter





On the opening night of the Venice Film Festival 2020, the heads of seven European film festivals – including Cannes boss Thierry Frémaux, Berlin artistic director Carlo Chatrian, José Luis Rebordinos de San Sebastian and Tricia Tuttle of the London Film Festival – joined the artistic director of Venice. Alberto Barbera on stage at the Sala Grande. It was a sign of solidarity with Venice as the first major international festival to host an in-person event since the start of COVID-19. A year later, Venice remains the gold standard for hosting a film festival during a pandemic. Security measures piloted on the Lido – temperature controls at the entrance; masks and social distancing in theaters; Online ticketing for every screening, event and press conference – have become the norm for international film events. But few festivals have succeeded in implementing security protocols with such efficiency. So much for the stereotype of disorganized Italians. Security was meaningless – mask wearers were asked to cover up unless they were out and eating or drinking – but also casual. The general mood was for solidarity. The coronavirus measures may have bitterly divided Americans and sparked large protests in France and elsewhere in Europe, but in Italy there has been a broad political consensus for the security measures introduced by Prime Minister Mario Draghi. Even populist leaders, like the Trump-esque leader of the far-right Lega Nord party, Matteo Salvini, have rallied around the program. In Venice, notes public relations veteran Laurent Boye, who attended the festival in 2020, Barbera led by example. “The image that comes to mind is Barbera and [2020 Venice jury president] Cate Blanchett on the red carpet, both masked, banging elbows, ”Boye explains. “Every festival should be inspired. “ Venice’s strict but laid-back approach seems to have reassured Hollywood. While only a handful of stars attended in 2020 – mostly Europeans like Tilda Swinton, Vanessa Kirby, Stacy Martin, Lotte Verbeek and Pedro Almodóvar – the Lido red carpet this year is expected to be as crowded as the social distancing rules on allow. “They really did the job last time around making sure everyone felt safe. I think most talent will be eager to attend this time around, ”notes a CAA executive. Venice plans to keep its 2020 security protocols in place, for the most part unchanged, for the 78th festival, which kicks off on September 1. The only major difference is the Green Pass, the new Italian national health passport that shows proof of a vaccination, a test swab taken in recent days, or proof of a previous viral infection (making it much less likely that ‘a visitor becomes ill or transmits the infection); it will be compulsory for access to all theaters, as well as to restaurants and other cultural places. From September, the pass will also be required to board the ferries that transport participants between Venice proper and the Lido, where the festival takes place. Italy has said it will accept equivalent COVID-19 certificates from across the European Union as well as the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Japan and Israel. Barbera also noted that the Green Pass will be integrated into the festival’s accreditation system so that attendees do not have to show it every time they enter a theater. “It will not be difficult to access it,” he said. THR. “But everyone will be extremely safe and secure.” This story first appeared in the August 25 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

