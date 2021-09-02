For Sidharth Shukla, tributes from Madhuri Dixit, Kiara Advani and other Bollywood stars





Sidharth Shukla died at the age of 40. (Authorisation : realsidharthshukla) Strong points Sidharth Shukla died of cardiac arrest

“You will always be remembered Sidharth Shukla,” Madhuri tweeted

“Hard to believe he’s gone,” wrote Sonu Sood New Delhi: United in sorrow, members of the Hindi film industry paid tribute to actor Sidharth Shukla, who died of a heart attack this morning after being taken to Cooper Hospital in Mumbai. He was 40 years old. Mr. Shukla, who made his Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan’s Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, co-starring with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, has been recalled by Madhuri Dixit, Farah Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra and other stars. “It’s just amazing and shocking. You will always be remembered Sidharth Shukla. May your soul rest in peace. My sincere condolences to the family,” Madhuri Dixit tweeted. It’s just amazing and shocking. You will always remember @sidharth_shukla. May your soul rest in peace. My sincere condolences to the family Madhuri Dixit Nene (@Madhurisaid) September 2, 2021 “Hard to believe he is no more, my sincere condolences go out to his family Broken Heart RIP my friend we will miss you,” Sonu Sood tweeted. Hard to believe that he is no more, my sincere condolences go to his family RIP my friend, you will be missed. pic.twitter.com/B9my98mrb7 son sood (@SonuSood) September 2, 2021 “My God, this is heartbreaking! May your soul RIP Sidharth Shukla My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones,” Kiara Advani tweeted. Gosh this is heartbreaking !!

May your soul RIP #SidharthShukla

My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones pic.twitter.com/U8nV2bef8V Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) September 2, 2021 “Cannot process this. Rest in peace Sidharth Shukla. You were truly loved, by millions,” Parineeti Chopra wrote. Could not process this. Rest in peace #SidharthShukla. You were truly loved, by millions. pic.twitter.com/Wj2E7OYF9f Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 2, 2021 Filmmaker Farah Khan tweeted: “Can this year be worse Shocked and extremely saddened to learn of the passing of Sidharth Shukla. My thoughts are with his family.” Can this year be worse ??! Shocked and extremely saddened to hear about it @sidharth_shukla s disappearance. My heart goes out to his family TheFarahKhan (@TheFarahKhan) September 2, 2021 “Shocking. 40! Unbelievable. Condolences to the family,” Richa Chadha tweeted. Shocking. 40 !!!

Unbelievable. Condolences to the family. https://t.co/seut5D5umH LeRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) September 2, 2021 “Shocked to hear this news. It’s too soon. Siddharth, may you rest in peace saathi. My prayers and condolences to the family at this difficult time, “read Ali Fazal’s tweet. Shocked to hear this news. It’s too early. Siddharth, may you rest in peace saathi. My prayers and condolences to the family at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/zEsimZdyFb Ali Fazal M / (@ alifazal9) September 2, 2021 “It’s shocking and heartbreaking. Strengthen the family,” Bipasha Basu tweeted. It is shocking and heartbreaking. Strength to the family https://t.co/BJsAgMH6zU Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) September 2, 2021 “Shocked beyond words! Gone too fast … Condolences to his family, loved ones. He was loved by millions. Sidharth Shukla, we will miss you – rest in peace brother. Om Shanti,” Riteish Deshmukh tweeted . “Couldn’t process this, so shocking. My deepest condolences to her family and friends. May her soul rest in peace,” Vicky Kaushal wrote in her Instagram story. Screenshot of Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram story. Sidharth Malhotra, in his tribute to Sidharth Shukla, wrote in his Instagram story: “Absolutely shocking and heartbreaking. My condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace.” Screenshot of Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram story. Sidharth Shukla, who was a popular name on the Hindi TV circuit, became a household name after appearing on the TV show Balika Vadhu: Kacchi Umar Ke Pakke Rishte, in which he starred alongside late actress Pratyusha Banerjee. Sidharth Shukla had also starred in the TV show Dil Se Dil Tak. The actor had also appeared on reality shows such as Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6. He was the winner of Big Boss 13.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/entertainment/heartbroken-for-sidharth-shukla-tributes-from-madhuri-dixit-vicky-kaushal-and-other-bollywood-stars-2527219%3Fpfrom-movies-other-stories The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos