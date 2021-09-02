Entertainment
Sidharth Shukla: Life and career of Bollywood star and winner of Bigg Boss 13, as he dies of heart attack at age 40
The actor was best known for his roles in the Bollywood romantic comedy broken but beautiful 3 and hosting of Indias Got Talent
Bollywood star and Indian TV personality Sigharth Shukla has died of a heart attack.
Shukla, 40, was well known and loved across India, winning the Indian version of the Big Brothers, Bigg Boss, and hosting Indias Got Talent.
News broke in the early hours of September 2, it was reported that the actor was rushed to hospital in Mumbai, but was pronounced dead upon arrival.
So who is Sidharth Shukla and how did his fans and the Bollywood world react to his untimely death? This is what you need to know.
Who was Sidharth Shunkla?
Sidharth Shukla was born on December 12, 1980, the only son of his engineer father and stay-at-home mother. He has two sisters and the family lived in Bombay, which is now part of Mumbai.
He received a bachelor’s degree in interior design from Rachana Sansad School of Interior Design and spent a few years working in the industry.
In 2004 he competed and was a finalist in Indian magazine Gladrags Manhunt and Megamodel Contest at the age of 23. It will be the beginning of his glory.
In 2005, he represented India at the Worlds Best Model competition held in Turkey and became the first Indian, as well as the first Asian, to win the title by beating 40 competitors from Asia, Latin America and Europe. .
He then ventured into acting, where he became known for his roles in the Indian TV series Broken But Beautiful 3 (2018), soap opera Balika vadhu and romantic comedy series Dil Se Dil Tak (2017-2018).
In addition to his successful acting career, he has also hosted television shows India has talent and police show Savdhaan India.
Besides his acting roles, he was also a well-known health and fitness ambassador. Shukla also ranked in the Indian Times’ Top 10 Most Desirable Men on TV in 2017 and 2018, taking # 1 in 2019 and 2020.
In 2020, it was reported that he was dating another Indian star and Bigg Boss competitor, Shehnaaz Gill.
What roles on television and in the cinema has he had?
Shukla made his acting debut with a starring role on the 2008 show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na.
His decisive role came in 2012, when he was cast as district collector Shivraj Shekhar, opposite Pratyusha Banerjee and Toral Rasputra in the Indian soap opera. Balika Vadhu.
His character remained in the series until 2015, when Shukla was nominated for several awards, including the “GR8! Performer of the Year (Male)” award at the Indian Television Academy (ITA) Awards.
His Bollywood debut came in rom-com Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014), and continued his career as a television host.
In 2016, he won the stunt reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and started presenting Indias Got Talent.
He starred in films such as broken but beautiful 3 and Businessman in Kazakhstan (2017).
In February 2020, he won Big boss 13, ranking as the show’s most popular contender throughout the series. He was voted Bigg Boss Greatest Of All Times (GOAT) in a series of polls conducted by Colors TV.
What happened to him?
On September 2, he died of a suspected heart attack in his Bombay apartment.
He was taken to Cooper Hospital in Mumbai, but reportedly died before arriving at the hospital.
He was taken to hospital dead some time ago. A senior doctor told the Hindustan Times, the doctor added that more data will be known after an autopsy.
He was not known to have any underlying health issues and had described himself as extremely athletic throughout his life.
How did others pay homage after his death?
Following the announcement of his death, his Dil Se Dil Tak Co-star Rashami Desai only tweeted a heartbroken emoji, with many fans of the show expressing their condolences in the comments section.
Actor and director Umar Riaz also took to Twitter, writing: Shocked to hear this news. My heart can hardly think of it. Goodbye my brother.
Bollywood director and producer Ajay Devgn tweeted: Life and death are confusing. But when someone as young as #SidharthShukla suddenly dies, we are very sad … Condolences to his family. RIP Sidharth
Colors TV also posted a statement on Twitter, referring to him as part of the production company’s family.
He tweeted: At Colors we are saddened and devastated by the sudden loss of our family member, Sidharth Shukla. He will be sorely missed. His passing is an irreparable loss for us and the entire industry. Our prayers and support go out to his family, friends and fans. That his soul rests in peace.
Her Bigg Boss co-competitors also paid tribute, with Nikki Tamboli simply writing on social media Gone too soon.
