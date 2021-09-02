From Sanjay Dutt to Armaan Kohli: Tracing Bollywood’s Drug-Fueled Past





Why Bollywood becomes addicted to drugs is a question that has been asked repeatedly, but there is no absolute answer to this question. The latest being actor Armaan Kohli, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (BNC) on August 28 after a small amount of cocaine was seized from his home after a raid. NCB had mentioned that there was sufficient evidence to suggest that Kohli was associated with an international drug union. In an interview with India Today TV after the Sushant Singh Rajput affair, Rhea Chakraborty mentioned that the late actor was addicted to marijuana. There were a lot of big stars whose names were out of the bag around the same time. Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone confessed to 2017 drug talks with her manager during questioning by the (NCB) in a drug-related angle linked to the death of Sushant Singh, according to a Times Now report. Rajput. However, there was no confirmation that she herself was using drugs. Actor Shraddha Kapoor, who starred in the 2019 movie “Chhichhore” with Rajput, was also linked to the drug case. Its name was given by the keeper of the SSR farm. It was reported that she had joined Rajput’s farm for many rave parties. Although Kapoor admitted that she had partied with SSR, she said she had never used drugs. Bollywood model-turned-actor Arjun Rampal was also questioned by NCB when his Australian friend Paul Bartel was arrested in connection with a drug-related investigation. Bartel was in contact with Agisialos Demetriades, a drug dealer and the brother of Rampal’s companion, Gabriella Demetriades. An actress of the 90s, Mamta Kulkarni was also linked to drugs. Media reports said Kulkarni was named in connection with an international drug conspiracy and allegedly attended a meeting on drug transport from Solapur to Kenya. It is a well known fact that Kulkarni is married to an international drug kingpin called Vicky Goswami. Veteran actor Fardeen Khan was arrested in 2001 by Mumbai police for attempting to buy a gram of cocaine. He took a drug treatment course and was later released on bail in 2012. But perhaps one of the first actors to speak openly about his drug addiction was Sanjay Dutt. He had mentioned in the past that he started using drugs when he was 12 years old. After Dutt quit drugs, he later mentioned on a talk show that he didn’t quit drugs because of his family, but quit drugs because he wanted to quit. For in-depth, objective and above all balanced journalism, Click here Subscribe to Outlook Magazine

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.outlookindia.com/website/story/entertainment-news-from-sanjay-dutt-to-armaan-kohli-tracing-bollywoods-drug-fuelled-past/393431 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos