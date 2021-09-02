Prince Harry is a ‘man of great strength’, according to the lifelong movie actor who plays him





Actor playing Prince Harry in new Lifetime movie tells News week the duke has overcome a “ton of obstacles” in his life and believes Meghan Markle has made him stronger. Jordan Dean takes on one of the most dramatic sagas in modern royal history, just months after Harry and Meghan bombed the monarchy through their interview with Oprah Winfrey. The green light for Lifetime’s Harry and Meghan: escape from the palace premiered in March, the same month as the prime-time CBS developer. Filming then began in Vancouver, Canada in May, the same month as Harry’s mental health docuseries. The me you can’t see aired on Apple TV, including inflammatory charges of “total neglect” by the royal family. Now the film is due out on September 6, adding a third film to the network’s Harry and Meghan series. Dean said News week: “There is a responsibility you have to play a public figure, obviously in the spotlight since he was a young boy. “I felt that responsibility again, not trying to impersonate or parody him, but again trying to find the essence of him as a character and trying to find a emotional truth in words. “We’re saying some of the real words they’ve said in interviews and movies. There’s a little bit of pressure to that, but in a good way.” He said he extracted the information already available to prepare for the role in order to try to understand the character better. Dean said News week: “My gospel as an actor is the text. Part of that comes from what he actually said. In general I find him a man of great strength who has faced a ton of obstacles . I think through these obstacles that he encountered, he developed an inner strength. I think he gained new strength through Meghan. “ Life is broadcast Escape from the palace for the first time Monday at 8 p.m. after a day filled with his past royal films. The frenzy starts at 1 p.m. with Guillaume and Kate, followed by Harry and Meghan: a royal romance at 3 p.m. and Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal at 5:30 p.m. The latest installment puts him alongside Sydney Morton, who plays Meghan, embodying some of the couple’s darker moments. The Oprah Winfrey interview herself is also recreated with Dean and Morton wearing identical and similarly styled outfits. Dean said News week: “There is a specificity you need when you re-create a moment like this. Don’t necessarily try to be harry but take the truth in that scene and the honesty in that moment. “When you look at it, they’re very outspoken and open in a way that they haven’t.”

