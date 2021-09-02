Greek composer and politician Mikis Theodorakis has died aged 96ExBulletin



Greek composer and politician Mikis Theodorakis has passed away. He was 96 years old. An opinion on his website cited cardiopulmonary arrest as the cause of death. Music by Theodorakis for the film Zorba the Greek has become a global shortcut for a kind of joy of seizing the moment.

However, Theodorakis endured a lot of tragedy and he was a much more complicated person than Zorba the Greek and his most famous song, a carefree dance, would suggest.

Theodorakis has been imprisoned, tortured and exiled on several occasions: the first time during World War II, as a resistance fighter; again during the brutal Greek Civil War of the 1950s; then again in the 1960s, when he was already known internationally by a military junta which banned his music.

His leftist politics and his music went hand in hand, as he told NPR Morning edition in 1994. “I wanted to unite the popular and the serious,” he explains, “and make a popular symphony, a popular oratorio. I asked one, one question: for whom I am composing. My answer is that I wanted to speak to all my people, and if I write music for the Greek people … I compose for all the people. I write for all people, for everyone. “

Mikhail “Mikis” Theodorakis was born on July 29, 1925 on the Greek island of Chios. Her father was a civil servant and the family traveled frequently across the country from post to post. Mikis wrote his first songs as a child, already enchanted by the music.

In 1943, while Greece was occupied by the Nazis and Italian forces under Mussolini, Theodorakis was living in the city of Tripoli on the Greek mainland. There he was arrested and tortured for beating an Italian officer; then his family sent him to Athens. Once in the capital, he began to study music at the Athens Conservatory but also joined a resistance group and kept Jews in hiding.

Almost immediately after the end of World War II, Greece sank into a bitter civil war that lasted for three years. During a protest in downtown Athens, Theodorakis was arrested, beaten by police and left for dead in a mortuary. He was hospitalized for months with a fractured skull.

During the remainder of the war, the composer was arrested several times and held in a notorious camp for political prisoners, where he was again tortured.

In 1954, Theodorakis managed to go to France, where he enrolled at the Paris Conservatory; his teachers there included composer Olivier Messien. Three years later, one of his pieces, the First Suite for orchestra and piano, won a gold medal at a competition in Moscow and among its champions in Russia was Dmitry Shostakovich. The Greek musician was on his way to an important career as a classical composer with commissions, including one for a Covent Garden ballet in London.

But Theodorakis felt more and more inspired by contemporary Greek poetry, popular music and folk instruments like the bouzouki and in 1960 he decided to return to his native country, despite the persistent political instability there.

In 1963, he met singer Maria Farantouri, who became his muse for decades. She was only 16; he was two decades older. But they hooked up instantly, as she told NPR in 2018.

“He asked me if you knew you were born to be a singer for my job, my priestess?” she reminded herself. “And I said yes, I know.”

In 1964, Theodorakis wrote his most famous score, Zorba the Greek, but he continued to be extremely active politically and two years later his music was banned in Greece.

Theodorakis had become the leader of an influential militant group called Lambrakis Democratic Youth, which was named after a friend of Theodorakis, an anti-war politician named Grigoris Lambrakis.

Lambrakis was assassinated by far-right extremists in 1963 and a thinly veiled account of his murder has become Vassilis Vassilikos’ novel WITH. He in turn became the director of Costa-Gavras widely acclaimed political thriller of the same name, which won the Oscar for best foreign language film in 1969. Theodorakis wrote the score, which brought together many of his most haunting and moving melodies of songs.

In the spring of 1967, the Greek government was overthrown by a right-wing military junta. Immediately, Theodorakis went into hiding. Her music was banned, as well as miniskirts on women, long hair on men, most classical Greek plays, and the writings of Shakespeare.

In July of the same year, Theodorakis was arrested and imprisoned. But he did manage to send a message to Maria Farantouri on a gum wrap telling her to flee Greece. She left for Paris. There, at 20, she became his voice to the outside world.

In 1968, Theodorakis and his wife Myrto, along with their two children, were sent into internal exile in a mountain village. Later he was sent to a prison camp. The junta’s treatment of the composer became a famous international cause: among its supporters were his former champion Dmitry Shostakovich as well as the American composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein.

Despite imprisonment, Theodorakis managed to smuggle out cassette recordings and sheet music: hidden in cheese wheels and boxes of honey. Pieces of recording tape were rolled up tight and hidden in coat buttons.

In 1970, Theodorakis was released; his family escaped shortly after. They went to Paris, and Theodorakis began to travel the world with his music, denouncing the junta wherever he went.

When the junta fell in 1974, he returned to Greece as a hero and a political giant.

Theodorakis wrote songs, symphonies, ballets and operas, served in parliament and as a government minister. But in 1994, he told NPR, he felt his compatriots had gone astray.

“They cry, the Greeks cry because we don’t have a target today,” he said in his imperfect English. “Yesterday your goal was to push back the dictatorship. Today the goal is to find us.”

But at that time, many fans felt that Theodorakis had lost his manner. He seemed to have become a staunch nationalist. In the 2000s, he blamed American Jews for the global economic crisis. In 2011, he declared himself publicly anti-semite, and in 2017 defended Stalin. All this despite the fact that he kept houses where Jews hid from the Nazis, and which he later wrote Mathausen, a cycle of songs about a concentration camp with lyrics by a survivor.