Actor Nani opens up on Tuck Jagadish, claims he’ll be ready for theatrical releases when things get back to normal

Actor Nani opens up on Tuck Jagadish, the shift in focus for his new Telugu films and why he wants to be known as a full actor

We made a film for a family audience. Considering the pandemic situation where families might be reluctant to come to the movies with children and the elderly, we are making it easier by taking our film home on a holiday, says actor Nani, when we start this interview. , a few minutes after the trailer launched. from his new Telugu film Tuck Jagadish in Hyderabad.

Read also | Get First Day First Show, our weekly cinema newsletter, delivered to your inbox. You can register for free here

The family drama directed by Shiva Nirvana, starring Nani, Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh, Jagapathi Babu, Thiruveer, Nasser and Rohini, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 10, Ganesh Chaturthi.

Much has been written about the deliberations after which film producers opted for a digital release, due to a 50% occupancy rate and nighttime curfew in several states and restrictive ticket pricing in Andhra Pradesh.

Nani explains that for a big budget movie like Tuck Jagadish, the logistics did not work out for a theatrical release and he felt responsible for supporting the producers’ decision. Everyone in the industry wants to see their films in theaters and I am no exception. In a situation where we don’t know if we can release our movie in theaters in other states of India, through Amazon Prime, our movie can reach viewers in 240 countries.

In the days leading up to the pandemic, Nani would normally be seen watching the morning show of her film on the day of her theatrical release, standing behind the back row to gauge reactions. He is quick to add that when things get back to normal, his new films will be ready for theaters. Shyam Singha Roy by director Rahul Sankrityan is in post-production and the actor is currently filming for director Vivek Athreyas Ante Sundaraniki.

Read also | With Tuck Jagadish and Maestro on the digital road, the OTT Vs. theatrical battle continues

Family dynamics

A photo of Tuck Jagadish

The trailer of Tuck Jagadish indicates a mainstream family drama rich in emotions. Nani argues that Shiva Nirvanas’ story goes beyond the simple scratch of family dynamics: we look at complex issues. A lot of times we see movies where the characters on the screen get emotional but viewers don’t relate to them. It is a film where, we hope, the spectators will also be moved. At the same time, we have adopted a commercial approach aimed at drawing whistles in theaters.

Tuck Jagadish takes place in Bhudevipuram, a fictional village, and was filmed in Pollachi in Tamil Nadu and in the region of East Godavari in Andhra Pradesh.

A few years ago, Nani became synonymous with films where he performed well in comedic timing. Then came the sports drama Jersey (2019) where, alongside the cricket portions, he was praised for his performance in the emotional segments. He reflects, I entered the cinema as an outsider in 2008 and I had the opportunity to take films with various plots. Whenever I was in a funny movie, people liked it. After a while, I decided it was time to do something else. Nag Ashwin trusted me to Yevade Subramanyam (where the protagonist learns to look at life beyond the corporate mad rush), Gautam Tinnanuri might see me as cricketer Arjun in Jersey and Shiva Nirvana could see me in an intense role in Ninnu Kori, everything worked.

The complete actor

Ritu Varma and Nani in the movie

Nani recalls a discussion between family members he heard in his youth, about what made Kamal Haasan and Chiranjeevi stand out: They said that an actor is someone who should make you laugh when he laughs and make you cry when he cries. When I first started playing, I wanted to see if I could do that. For me, being a full actor is more important than wearing abs, riding a horse, or looking stylish.

In Tuck Jagadish, his character believes that men don’t cry. Jagadish thinks boys shouldn’t cry; I personally do not subscribe to it. The story explores the journey of a sensitive man who ends up collapsing and who has a great time.

Nani made his acting debut 13 years ago and says he’s ready for the next step, looking for films with exciting concepts. He describes Shyam Singha Roy like a supernatural thriller with multiple elements and Ante Sundaraniki like Vivek Athreya the best work till date. Ante Sundaraniki will be a crazy, crazy movie with moments of laughter out loud. But it’s not your usual comedy just like you can’t insert the previous Viveks movie Broochvarevarura like a typical comedy.

Be the change

Taking stock of her career, says Nani, I didn’t think I would last this long. One unfulfilled wish is to star in a Mani Ratnam movie and he believes it will happen if he’s supposed to. Right now, he wants to be part of the change Telugu cinema has gone through in recent times.

Its production house Wallposter Cinema produces HIT 2 with director Sailesh Kolanu with Adivi Sesh and the anthology film Meet cute be led by his sister Deepthi Ganta.

Does he see himself playing in a web movie? I’m a fan of the big screen, I don’t know if I will fit into a web series or a web film. I love the theatrical experience where movies have a beginning, an interval and a climax.