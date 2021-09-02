Joe Rogan has made a very lucrative career in comedy and podcasting out of irrational cultural suspicion: that the moon landings strength not been real, that the World Trade Centers Building 7 strength were brought down by controlled demolition, who woke up the media and tech industry liberals strength conspire to stifle the discourse of the worst-faith pundits of our time. In recent months he has used his very popular interview show, The Joe Rogan Experience, to highlight illiterate observations of how healthy young people strength no need to take COVID-19 vaccines, and how passports and vaccine warrants strength bring the United States closer to the dictatorship.

Rogan strength have a problem now.

Considering everything he’s said, and considering the millions of listeners he’s told it to, there’s a whiff of inevitability to be found in Rogans. entry on wednesday that he contracted COVID-19 after performing a bunch of stand-up shows in Florida last month being one of the worst literal times to present comedy shows in Florida since there was a Florida. Rogan, who has no problem sharing almost everything he thinks and does, hasn’t said all year if he’s been vaccinated, and in the video sharing his positive COVID result, he did not mentioned ever having received the vaccine. Instead, there was nothing but the same familiar frustration to be found in his explanation that one of the drugs he took to fight his infection was ivermectin, the horse dewormer. which has gained credibility in some circles as a COVID-19 treatment explicitly because every credible medical authority says it has absolutely no value as a COVID-19 treatment. (Ivermectin also has other non-deworming applications for horses, but many people who use it as a backdoor COVID treatment are looking for the agricultural version of the drug.) Rogan said he also took monoclonal antibodies and other treatments that you would generally not need if you had taken vaccination seriously.

The fact that the medical establishment is largely united in its position that there is no no evidence that ivermectin works to treat COVID This is exactly why so many of America’s most gullible people think it works to treat COVID. And it’s largely because of people like Rogan that these people continue to think that the best way to own libraries is to put their own health at risk by taking crappy remedies while making fun of the real ones. To be fair, Rogan is not in the same place on the COVID-vaccine-disinformation spectrum as many avowed skeptics. He acknowledged that vulnerable people should be vaccinated and said he believed that for the most part it was safe to get the vaccine. Much of the leeway is where Rogan earns his money.

Rogan, who I reviewed for Slate in 2019, is one of the most popular, high profile podcast hosts, and certainly one of their highest paying podcast hosts. In May 2020, streaming service Spotify acquired The Joe Rogan Experience and licensed its archives for a fee. would have exceeded $ 100 million. Rogan used his new institutional platform in the same way he used the old one: to talk endlessly about comedy, drugs, mixed martial arts, conspiracies, repressive elites and dangers of awakening.

From his days as a supporting sitcom player Radio news, Rogan cultivated the personality of an extremely open-minded soul ready to entertain all kinds of theories no matter how valid they are. In many ways, this trait can make her podcast varied and entertaining to listen to. But listen long enough to Rogan, and the shaggy dormitory plot ends up being funny. While he presents himself as heterodox and claims that he leaves pretty much everything but guns, there is actually a pretty narrow group of theories that Rogan is willing to entertain, and most of them can be. interpreted as denigrating the alleged excesses of the PC on the left. .

Listening to hundreds of hours of his show, I was struck to find that the way Rogan simply asks questions is quite similar to the way the party hosts on Fox News simply ask questions. In either case, the questions are generally framed not to bring out the truth but to lead the public to roughly predetermined conclusions that elitist cultural and political authorities are not trustworthy precisely because they are authorities. elitists. This is because Rogans shtick differs from the kind of stuff you hear on Fox News in that his character is softer and his shows last longer and are less overtly political. But Joe Rogan and Sean Hannity peddle the same types of cultural resentments and suspicions to similar types of post-rational audiences, the main difference being generational.

Another similarity between Joe Rogan and Fox News: Both have historically spent a lot of time advertising products and supplements of questionable effectiveness. When I delved into the Rogans podcast archives, I was surprised at how deeply involved Rogan was in the culture of biohacking. He was always talking about a new supplement regimen he was taking to increase brain function or improve fitness. (It’s no surprise that these types of products are also paid to advertise on the show.) At all times, it’s fair to assume that Rogan is 50% extra and 50% bullshit, and it can sometimes be difficult to tell one side from the other. other.

Rogan is an idiot, he’ll say the same about himself, but he’s not stupid. He knows where his money is coming from and he knows his popularity comes from his constant willingness to say things the mainstream media won’t say, even though the reason the mainstream media doesn’t say these things is simply because that they are simply false. So just as it’s the most predictable thing in the world for Joe Rogan to fall with COVID, it’s also predictable that he will take ivermectin in response to COVID. It is a perverse form of virtue signaling for thinkers of black magic. There is no poetry in there, and there is certainly no justice. There is only one rich talking head who, in keeping with the prevailing trends of our terrible age, will learn nothing from his COVID experience other than what he already knew: that there are no more consequences for nothing, then you might as well get rich and stay rich by asking all the wrong questions.