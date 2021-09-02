Manoj Bajpayee | Death of Sidharth Shukla: Manoj Bajpayee shaken by the death of Sidharth Shukla; Sehwag tweets “life is fragile”





Popular actor Sidharth Shukla died of a heart attack on Thursday. The news of his untimely death left his industry colleagues and fans in shock, many of whom took to social media to offer their condolences and to remember the actor. The 40-year-old won the 13th season of the popular reality TV show “Bigg Boss” in February last year, and made his digital debut a few months ago with Ekta Kapoor’s ALTBalaji with the third season of “Broken But Beautiful”. Twitter was inundated with tributes to the actor.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee expressed his shock saying: “OMG !!! This is so shocking !!! Words will fail to describe the shock and the sense of loss of his loved ones !!! May he be at peace! !! No

yaar !!!! (sic) ” OMG !!! It’s so shocking !!! Words will fail to describe the shock and the feeling of loss of his loved ones !!! https://t.co/qdj6toDn94 – manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) 1630563128000 Actress Tisca Chopra, who is the late actor’s neighbor, paid tribute to her “occasional walking buddy”. Numb .. Siddharth, neighbor and occasional walking buddy .. #SiddharthShukla RIP .. hope aunt and her friends have the https://t.co/h8eMY2woz2 – Tisca Chopra (@tiscatime) 1630563544000 Actor Riteish Deshmukh said he was shocked beyond words. “Gone too fast. Condolences to his family, loved ones. – He was loved by millions. #SiddharthShukla we will miss you – rest in peace brother. Om Shanti,” the “Housefull 4” actor tweeted. Agencies Screenshot of Riteish Deshmukh’s tweet. “Bell Bottom” star Akshay Kumar said that although he did not know Shukla personally, “it is heartbreaking to know that such a talented life is gone so soon.” Really sad to hear of the passing of #SiddharthShukla. I didn’t know him personally but it’s heartbreaking https://t.co/NON5iAjkP8 – Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) 1630569456000 Salman Khan and actress Kiara Advani also offered their condolences to the family. Gone too early Siddharth .. you will be missed. Condolences to the family .. RIP – Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) 1630574387000 Gosh this is heartbreaking !! May your soul RIP #SidharthShukla My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones https://t.co/oBmzTL1xhq – Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) 1630568267000 Actor Rajkummar Rao posted an Instagram post calling the actor’s tragic death “unjust.” “Gone too soon Sidharth. Rest in peace brother. You will be in our hearts forever. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans,” Rao wrote. Comedian Kapil Sharma called the shocking news “heartbreaking.” Oh my god this is really shocking and heartbreaking, my condolences to the family and my prayers for the soul of the late Om Sha https://t.co/lUWRJWCgAi – Kapil Sharma (@ KapilSharmaK9) 1630563847000 “3 Idiots” actor R. Madhavan called the news “heartbreaking and tragic.” Agencies Screenshot of actor R Madhavan’s tweet. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta said it was “no age to have a heart attack. No age to go.” He added that “hope this time for sadness, reflection and mourning does not turn into a

Festival by idiots. ” No age to have a heart attack. No age to leave. It is extremely sad and disturbing. Hope this time for sadness, ref. https://t.co/nECsZmpMHh – Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) 1630564461000 Designer Manish Malhotra also posted the actor’s photo on Instagram with the caption “Heartbreaking.” Actress Nidhi Tamboli, who was in the “Bigg Boss” house with Shukla, wrote a touching note for the late actor, calling him her “forever crush”. Another ‘BB13’ singer, Rahul Vaidya, shared several photos with the Bigg Boss house actor and wrote: “No words! Literally numb. Siddharth you left too soon buddy! Galat baat. RIP” TV actor Kushal Tandon posted a photo with Shukla, writing: “Sad, shocking, may God give strength to his mother, sister and family, RIP’s brother peacefully flies off to a different world Om Shanti. ” Sad, shocking, may God give strength to his mother, sister and family, brother RIP flies in different https://t.co/I78Ba1gFzJ – KUSHAL TANDON (@ KushalT2803) 1630564696000 Actor and comedian Sunil Grover also took to the microblogging site to pay tribute. Shocked and sad to hear about Sidharth Shukla. Left too early. Prayers. Rest in peace. – Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) 1630563177000 Chef Ranveer Brar remembered him as a “great artist” and called his death “a great loss of such a young talent …” RIP #SiddharthShukla A beautiful artist .. Great loss of such a young talent .. https://t.co/bc8EEbbajE – Ranveer Brar (@ranveerbrar) 1630563810000 Former cricketer Virendra Sehwag said the sad news was a “reminder of how fragile life is”. Another reminder of the fragility of life. Sincere condolences to the family and friends of # SiddharthShukla.Om Shanti https://t.co/zTinZmyaJ5 – Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 1630564576000

