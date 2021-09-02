How Hollywood Agencies Navigate the Million Dollar Playground of College Athlete NIL Deals

It’s so early, we don’t know, nobody knows, how it’s going to work, Karen Brodkin, co-director of WME, told TheWrap

And some of the biggest Hollywood agencies like WME and CAA are getting into the city’s newest game.

CAA, a longtime powerhouse in the sports world, made Young and Duke’s new freshman basketball player Paolo Branchero their first two college NIL clients. Endeavor’s WME, whose sporting activities have only been around for a few years, have recruited LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne as their first NIL player.

“It’s rare that you have something that is potentially so overwhelming that literally happens at the turn of the calendar,” CAA Sports co-head Mike Levine told TheWrap. “This is something that is long overdue on behalf of varsity athletes, and something that is so needed.”

The athletes wasted no time in securing lucrative sponsorship deals. Young has already signed nearly a million dollars in sponsorship deals (that’s according to his own head coach and other CAA client Nick Saban). Young’s counterpart on the Hurricanes, D’Eriq King, has a sponsorship deal with the College Hunks Hauling Junk moving service for a earned $ 20,000.

Other notable sponsorship deals include Auburn quarterback Bo Nix with Milo’s Sweet Tea and LSU caller Myles Brennan signing with Smoothie King. No money was disclosed in these transactions.

Alabama QB Bryce Young was CAA’s first NIL client and has already signed million dollar sponsorship deals (Getty Images)

Levine said Young has signed a dozen partnerships so far, which would bring the average amount per transaction to between $ 80,000 and $ 100,000. “We are really encouraged by what we are seeing of the response to our offerings in the market. “

While the CAA is focusing more on team sports, particularly baseball, basketball and football (where it has a significant client list at the professional level), WME said athletes like Dunne who compete individually can be just as lucrative. Karen Brodkin, co-head of WME Sports, highlights Dunne’s huge social following (she has 1.3 million followers on her Instagram alone).

“She’s a real kind of darling of the brand,” said Brodkin. “We have strong seven-figure contracts in the queue for her.”

Critics of the new rules argue that sponsorship deals take away the “purity” of college play, despite billions of dollars in men’s football and basketball that go almost entirely into school pockets. But as Levine replied, “There are so many young people who give so much of their time, energy, effort and resources on behalf of their universities, but many of them are not able to to go see a movie and have dinner because they don’t have enough money.

The sudden implementation of the new rules can be described as a patchwork. The NCAA, which did not respond to TheWrap’s interview request for this story, essentially left it up to states and universities to set their own policies. U.S. Representative Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio) introduced a bill that would essentially create a federal standard for NILs. “We need to continue our work in Congress to ensure that student-athletes do not find themselves faced with a convoluted and unfair patchwork of state laws,” Gonzalez said. written in a letter dated July 1 to the House of Commons Energy and Commerce Committee. (Gonzalez’s office did not respond to TheWrap’s interview request).

“We always welcome clear uniform rules that we can follow,” Levine said. “So the more clarity there is in the market, the easier it will be for all of us to adhere to and comply with these rules.”

For now, agencies are proceeding with caution amid a set of laws that can differ from state to state and sometimes from school to school. To date, 28 states have passed NIL laws while three more, New York, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island, have bills that go through their legislative chambers.

13-year-old Olivia Dunne competed in the Secret US Classic in 2016 (Photo by Maddie Meyer / Getty Images)

For agencies like CAA, WME and UTA (which owns a financial stake in UTA Sports director Rich Paul’s Klutch Sports) that also represent professional athletes in their contract negotiations, this means a more cautious approach. “It’s a new area, everything is very fluid,” said Brodkin. “It’s not one size fits all for every athlete in every state, in every school, is it? So you really have to be careful with this kind of guardrail. “

One of the biggest gray areas where the new world of NIL can become murky is that college athletes lose their eligibility the second they sign up with an agent for representation on the field or on the field beyond. personal approvals. Yet for agencies, signing a collegiate athlete as a NIL client can be a kind of “recruiting” that athlete to stay as a client when he turns pro.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a recruiting tool, as much as I would say it’s an opportunity for us to start showing them what we’re capable of,” says Levine. “There are all kinds of rules, regulations and guidelines for agents who work with the NCAA in their respective sports. And we spend a lot of time and energy educating them on what they can and cannot do and what the regulations allow and prohibit.

And given how quickly the rules seem to be changing, top agents say any deal should be approached with caution. “It’s so early, we don’t know, nobody knows, how it’s going to work, how many of these athletes will be staying with the agency signing them for NIL,” Brodkin said. “I don’t think anyone knows the answer to that. This is one of the reasons we think about it so well.