Venice, Day 1: See the Almodvar, Free the nipple





VENICE Denis Villeneuve, director of Dune, wanted to apologize in advance. It will be a long answer, he said, because of the Champagne. We were at the Hotel Excelsior on Wednesday night for the sumptuous opening dinner of the Venice Film Festival, where the bubbles were flowing, guests like Isabelle Huppert and Jane Campion dined on a prawn tartare, and a wide range. great films including Dune, Ridley Scotts The last duel, the drama of princess diana Spencer and Campions The Power of the Dog were all expected to make a smashing debut on the Lido within the next week and a half.

Although Venice has been one of the few major film festivals to host an in-person edition in 2020, this year’s program is significantly more robust. Many see Venice as the kickoff of awards season, an expectation further heightened by the presence in the Venice jury of the final two writers to lead the Best Picture winners: Chlo Zhao, whose Nomadland was featured here on last year, and the director of Parasite Bong Joon Ho, the president of the jury.

Will Villeneuve Dune be that kind of contender? The sci-fi drama, adapted from Frank Herbert’s novel, has higher aspirations and a more polished eye than most potential blockbusters. Villeneuve (whose credits include Arrival and Blade Runner 2049) will debut at Dune on Friday with a star-studded cast set to premiere at the premiere, including principal Timothe Chalamet, who arrived in Venice by speedboat on Wednesday. At dinner, Villeneuve told me that Venice is the perfect way to start the film and that this is the first time that I have time to really finish usually, I finish the films and release them three days later. . Instead, the French-Canadian director had nearly a year to tinker with, as Dune was slated for release in November 2020 before a pandemic-induced delay. Now, on the cusp of his Venice premiere (and with a release date postponed to October 22), Villeneuve has spoken of Dune almost as if he is a proud and anxious parent about to send their young child to school. I think he has a soul, he said. I recognize myself in it. It is my biggest project and it is always with him that I have the most intimate relationship. I know he can walk on his own, but what will others think?

Villeneuve stopped. How to say it in English? He asked himself, before finding the words: I just have to let go.

Although Venice limits audiences to every cinema and requires moviegoers to wear masks (and show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test), the festival still offers the most glamorous launch pad for films since Cannes in July. . Yet even under ideal circumstances (or mostly because of them), it can be intimidating to show your film to a waiting international crowd ready to assess its prospects for awards. This will double when you are the first in line. You’re more vulnerable if it’s the opening, said Pedro Almodvar, whose Parallel Mothers was selected as the festival’s opening night entry. How did he feel in the hours leading up to the premiere? Not nervous, he told me. Just a little exposed. Fortunately, Comments were strong. This intimate and precisely judged drama stars Penlope Cruz as a Madrid photographer who suspects her newborn baby was swapped at birth with the child of a single teenage mother (Milena Smit). While this line of connection is outrageous, the film is surprisingly down to earth and accessible, even as Cruz’s character is driven to increasingly desperate decisions. I didn’t want to wonder what I would have done in this situation until I finished the movie, Cruz said at dinner. She and I are very different, but when I look back now I feel like I would have done something similar. The way Pedro wrote These Imperfect Mothers prevents you from judging them. Parallel Mothers is Cruz’s seventh film with the director. I watch him and feel like he could give his life for the movie, she said. For this reason, Cruz was determined to show the camera his most vulnerable depths as an actor: the level is really high and he gives me a character who is a treasure, so I don’t want to disappoint him. I try to give it one hundred percent every day.

Speaking of exposure issues, Almodvar was amused by the recent reaction to the attach for parallel mothers, who cuts a lactating nipple as if it were the pupil of an eye shedding a single tear of milk. When posting the posters last month, Instagram banned the image for nudity, and then, after an outcry online, quickly unlocked it. It’s not erotic at all! Almodvar protested. You have to be very dirty to think there is something sexual about it. The 71-year-old director doesn’t use Instagram himself, but he knows what he’s up against. What is very dangerous for all of us is that it is a machine that decides to reject the poster, he said. It’s an algorithm, there’s no one in charge I can talk to. But for now, at least, Almodvar has conquered the algorithm. As I left the director, other dinner guests rushed over to take selfies with him. You’ll never guess where they posted them.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/02/movies/venice-film-festival-pedro-almodovar-penelope-cruz.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos