Bollywood is shocked by the disappearance of this young actor – Bollywood News





The Hindi entertainment industry has suffered an unexpected huge blow today. Actor and TV presenter Siddharth Shukla has died of a heart attack. He was very popular among fans for his performances in shows like “Balika Vadhu”, “Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na” and others. He also played a supporting role in Varun Dhawan’s film “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya”. A senior official at Cooper Hospital said: “He was brought to the hospital dead some time ago. A doctor from the forensic team said: “The initial report states that he died of a heart attack. However, we will not be able to confirm the cause of his death until we have completed the autopsy.” The 40-year-old actor’s disappearance has shocked fans as well as his industry peers. Actor Manoj Bajpayee tweeted: “OMG !!! This is so shocking !!! Words will fail to describe the shock and feeling of loss of his loved ones !!! May he rest in peace !!! No! !!! ”

Sunil Grover expressed his grief, writing: “Shocked and sad to learn of Sidharth Shukla’s existence. Gone too soon. Prayers. Rest in peace.” Nimrat Kaur wrote: “Sincere condolences to the relatives of the late Sidharth Shukla. Terribly shocking and distressing news…. “

