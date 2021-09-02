‘107 Mothers’ (‘Cenzorka’): Movie Review

A visually captivating film about women living and working in a Ukrainian prison, 107 mothers opens with the piercing cries of a mother and her child. Leysa (Maryna Klimova), a new prisoner, gives birth in an austere hospital room under the gentle and attentive gaze of Iryna (Iryna Kiryazeva), the prison ward. The relationship between these two women, teeming with anxiety, suspicion and, ultimately, quiet mutual respect, becomes the focal point of this quiet docufiction.

Directed by Peter Kerekes and previewed in the Horizons sidebar at the Venice Film Festival, 107 mothers draws its material from real-life stories of incarcerated women living at Odessa Correctional Facility No. 74, one of two Ukrainian prisons where pregnant women can serve their sentences with their children. The brutal conditions stipulate, however, that after the age of 3, the child will be sent to an orphanage and separated forever from his mother. If a woman is lucky and her sentence ends around the child’s third birthday, she can apply for parole.

107 mothers The bottom line

Visually compelling but missing narrative.

Place: Venice Film Festival (Horizons)

To throw: Maryna Klimova, Iryna Kiryazeva, Lyubov Vasylyna

Director: Peter Kerekes

Screenwriters: Peter Kerekes, Ivan Ostrochovskyy 1 hour 33 minutes

The women in this correctional facility lead ordinary, routine lives. They wash, sleep and work together as the hours turn into days and days into weeks. There is no such thing as moments of solitude (or intimacy). They make personal phone calls in public and answer extremely detailed health questions in the presence of several doctors. It is here – constantly under surveillance – that Leysa, a sober and observant young woman, will serve her sentence of seven years in prison. When asked why she murdered her husband, Leysa unaffectedly replies “jealousy”.

Jealousy is an emotion that many incarcerated women can relate to. Through a series of individual interviews, these women admit the logic of their murders. Their responses – some tearful, others icy and stoic – add texture to the film, raising questions about remorse and forgiveness. These interviews, led by Iryna, take place in the same room, several times a day, with the women sitting on the same drab background: an empty chair with a soft burgundy cushion on the left, a sink at the back, a mirror above her and a wooden door to the right.

107 mothers thrives on that kind of attention to detail and consistency. Cinematographer Martin Kollar’s fixed eye and distinctive visual style make it seem like watching Kerekes’ film like slowly flipping through a photo book. Look closely and every shot, from the way mothers sit on the couch breastfeeding their children to the looks on their faces as they bake cakes for their children’s birthdays, tells its own story.

So it’s disappointing that the thoroughness of the film’s visual language doesn’t translate into its narrative, which sometimes gets lost. After giving birth, Leysa joins the ranks of incarcerated mothers who yearn for the few hours of the day they can spend with their children. She struggles to adjust to her new life in prison, boring with the schedule, which includes attending workshops led by Iryna where women write letters to those they have hurt and ask sorry.

Iryna, the reserved babysitter, observes Leysa’s slow and uneven adjustment. She is very interested in her and tries, in her own way, to advise the young woman to mend her relationship with her mother and sister so that when her son is 3 years old, they can take care of him. What drives this desire is never explored, but it’s clear that Iryna, to some extent, feels responsible for Leysa’s fate. She even becomes attached to Leysa’s son, spending time with him in his office and taking care of small chores. Iryna spends most of the film confronting her own burgeoning desire to be a mother, while Leysa tries to retain her parental rights.

At its end, 107 mothers, perhaps unwittingly, becomes a meditation on motherhood and its different forms. The most interesting conversations – between Leysa and Iryna, between Iryna and her own mother – are about the simultaneous joy and isolation of being a mother. While the film suggests that these characters possess incredible depth, the overly understated performances take viewers too far. Without a clear idea of ​​why these women are drawn to each other or what keeps them connected, it’s hard to feel fully invested in the poignant thesis of this film.