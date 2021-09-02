For Sidharth Shukla, tributes from Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and other Bollywood stars

Sidharth Shukla died at the age of 40. (Authorisation : realsidharthshukla)

Strong points Sidharth Shukla died of cardiac arrest

“You will always be remembered Sidharth Shukla,” Madhuri tweeted

“Hard to believe he’s gone,” wrote Sonu Sood

New Delhi:

United in sorrow, members of the Hindi film industry paid tribute to actor Sidharth Shukla, who passed away this morning. Early reports suggested he had suffered a heart attack; Cooper Hospital in Mumbai, where he was taken, will perform an autopsy. He was 40 years old. Mr. Shukla, who made his Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan’s Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, co-starring with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, has been recalled by Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Madhuri Dixit, Farah Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra and other stars. “It’s just amazing and shocking. You will always be remembered Sidharth Shukla. May your soul rest in peace. My sincere condolences to the family,” Madhuri Dixit tweeted.

It’s just amazing and shocking. You will always remember @sidharth_shukla. May your soul rest in peace. My sincere condolences to the family Madhuri Dixit Nene (@Madhurisaid) September 2, 2021

“Really sad to hear of the passing of Siddharth Shukla. I didn’t know him personally, but it is heartbreaking to know that such a talented life is gone so soon. Om Shanti,” read Akshay Kumar’s tweet.

Really sad to hear of the passing of #SiddharthShukla. I didn’t know him personally, but it’s heartbreaking to know that such a talented life is gone so soon. Om Shanti Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 2, 2021

Anil Kapoor, posting a throwback photo with Sidharth, wrote: “Abandoned from our sight, but never from our heart… I send my condolences and prayers to the family.”

Gone from our sight, but never from our heart …

I send my condolences and prayers to the family pic.twitter.com/3qTRWlNgGA Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 2, 2021

“Life and death are both baffling. But when someone as young as Sidharth Shukla suddenly passes away, one is very sad… Condolences to his family. RIP Sidharth,” Ajay Devgn wrote.

Both life and death are baffling. But when someone as young as #SidharthShukla dies suddenly, we are very sad … Condolences to his family.

RIP Sidharth pic.twitter.com/en1RJVuj8k Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 2, 2021

Actor Rajkummar Rao, who was spotted at Siddharth Shukla’s this afternoon, tweeted: “This is so unfair. Gone too early Sidharth. Rest in peace brother. You will be in our hearts forever. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans. “

It is so unfair. Gone too early Sidharth. Rest in peace my brother. You will be in our hearts forever. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/nMLWvEhL6J Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) September 2, 2021

“Hard to believe he is no more, my sincere condolences go out to his family Broken Heart RIP my friend we will miss you,” Sonu Sood tweeted.

Hard to believe that he is no more, my sincere condolences go to his family RIP my friend, you will be missed. pic.twitter.com/B9my98mrb7 son sood (@SonuSood) September 2, 2021

“My God, this is heartbreaking! May your soul RIP Sidharth Shukla My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones,” Kiara Advani tweeted.

Gosh this is heartbreaking !!

May your soul RIP #SidharthShukla

My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones pic.twitter.com/U8nV2bef8V Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) September 2, 2021

“Cannot process this. Rest in peace Sidharth Shukla. You were truly loved, by millions,” Parineeti Chopra wrote.

Could not process this. Rest in peace #SidharthShukla. You were truly loved, by millions. pic.twitter.com/Wj2E7OYF9f Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 2, 2021

Filmmaker Farah Khan tweeted: “Can this year be worse Shocked and extremely saddened to learn of the passing of Sidharth Shukla. My thoughts are with his family.”

Can this year be worse ??! Shocked and extremely saddened to hear about it @sidharth_shukla s disappearance. My heart goes out to his family TheFarahKhan (@TheFarahKhan) September 2, 2021

“Shocking. 40! Unbelievable. Condolences to the family,” Richa Chadha tweeted.

Shocking. 40 !!!

Unbelievable. Condolences to the family. https://t.co/seut5D5umH LeRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) September 2, 2021

“Shocked to hear this news. It’s too soon. Siddharth, may you rest in peace saathi. My prayers and condolences to the family at this difficult time, “read Ali Fazal’s tweet.

Shocked to hear this news. It’s too early. Siddharth, may you rest in peace saathi. My prayers and condolences to the family at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/zEsimZdyFb Ali Fazal M / (@ alifazal9) September 2, 2021

“It’s shocking and heartbreaking. Strengthen the family,” Bipasha Basu tweeted.

It is shocking and heartbreaking. Strength to the family https://t.co/BJsAgMH6zU Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) September 2, 2021

“Shocked beyond words! Gone too fast … Condolences to his family, loved ones. He was loved by millions. Sidharth Shukla, we will miss you – rest in peace brother. Om Shanti,” Riteish Deshmukh tweeted .

“Couldn’t process this, so shocking. My deepest condolences to her family and friends. May her soul rest in peace,” Vicky Kaushal wrote in her Instagram story.

Screenshot of Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram story.

Sidharth Malhotra, in his tribute to Sidharth Shukla, wrote in his Instagram story: “Absolutely shocking and heartbreaking. My condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace.”

Screenshot of Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram story.

Sidharth Shukla, who was a popular name on the Hindi TV circuit, became a household name after appearing on the TV show Balika Vadhu: Kacchi Umar Ke Pakke Rishte, in which he starred alongside late actress Pratyusha Banerjee.

Sidharth Shukla had also starred in the TV show Dil Se Dil Tak. The actor had also appeared on reality shows such as Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6. He was the winner of Big Boss 13.